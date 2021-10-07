Until 1 p.m. Thursday, the Seahawks thought tight end Everett had a chance to play, and coach Pete Carroll seemed to confirm a Fox Sports report that Seattle was not happy that the league did not clear Everett.

Everett went on the COVID-19 list a week ago Wednesday.

Since Everett is vaccinated, Everett needed only to test negative twice consecutively 24 hours apart to be cleared to play.

After the game, Carroll said Everett “got caught in a technicality” in that his latest negative test could not get to Burbank, California, in time to get approved.

Carroll said another issue is that an initial negative test Everett had was not deemed “a powerful enough statement” for doctors to approve it.

Carroll said Everett had had five straight Mesa tests. But it was a final PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test that needed to get sent to Burbank and approved.

The upshot was Everett couldn’t get cleared until Friday.

Carroll said he thinks the episode will make the league reassess some of its protocols on testing.

“I think some stuff will happen here with the league,” he said. “They realized that we were in a difficult situation because we couldn’t get today’s test to the place in time. There’s no way. So I think they are going to look at that. I was really pulling for him. I really wanted that to happen.”