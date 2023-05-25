RENTON — The drafting of Devon Witherspoon with the fifth overall pick last month, and his presumed pairing with Tariq Woolen in the starting lineup at cornerback, made questions on what the future held for holdovers Tre Brown and Michael Jackson obvious.

Both have been starters in the last two seasons — Brown for three games in 2021 before suffering a knee injury, and Jackson all of last year.

With Woolen out for the rest of the offseason program after having arthroscopic knee surgery earlier this week in Houston, Jackson and Brown will get a chance to prove themselves anew.

Woolen felt a tweak in his knee while backpedaling during a workout last week before the Seahawks began OTAs (Organized Team Activities). A test revealed enough damage for Woolen to have the knee scoped. The injury and rehab are not considered serious and the expectation remains that Woolen will be ready for the start of training camp in late July.

But for the remainder of the offseason — the Seahawks have six OTAs left as well as a mandatory three-day minicamp — Jackson and Brown will work with the starting lineup alongside Witherspoon, who remains somewhat limited because of a hamstring issue.

Thursday, when the Seahawks held their third OTA, Jackson lined up as the starting right cornerback — Woolen’s typical spot — during the walk-through portion with Witherspoon on the left side.

During the periods when Witherspoon was out, Brown stepped into the left side — where he got his three starts in 2021 as a rookie after being taken in the fourth round out of Oklahoma — with Jackson on the right.

Artie Burns, re-signed this week — and wearing Russell Wilson’s old No. 3 jersey with the 21 he wore last year taken by Witherspoon — also got some snaps on the right side.

While the Seahawks would obviously prefer that Woolen be available after a rookie season in which he tied for the NFL lead in interceptions with six and was named to the Pro Bowl, defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt on Thursday preferred to look at the bright side of his absence.

“It’s next man up,’’ Hurtt said. “We keep getting all the rest of the guys ready. Really talented group back there. And we keep on pushing forward and know we’ll just be that much better when he’s ready to roll.’’

The Seahawks might argue that the cornerback situation can be viewed as one of the better illustrations of how much they feel they have improved the depth on their roster over the last year or two.

They have four corners who have been essentially full-time starters for at least a year: Woolen, Jackson (who won a training camp battle to emerge as the starting left corner last year), Coby Bryant (the nickel last season who so far this spring remains No. 1 at that spot) and Burns, a former first-round pick of the Steelers who has 37 career starts.

While Brown has just three career starts, he appeared to be a star on the rise during his rookie season before his knee injury.

Now throw Witherspoon — a player some viewed as the best cornerback available in the draft — into that mix, and the Seahawks could argue they have six cornerbacks with whom they’d feel comfortable playing, and potentially just five spots available for cornerbacks on the 53-man roster.

Burns, who played just 16 snaps last season and was limited early after suffering a groin injury in camp, would appear to be the one fighting the hardest for a roster spot in that scenario.

But his signing this week was not just a reaction to the injury to Woolen. The team wanted him back all offseason and the deal finally got done.

Metcalf, Eskridge among those out

It’s worth reiterating that OTAs are voluntary — as is the entire offseason program other than minicamp — and there is rarely 100% attendance, with players coming and going for various reasons.

Among those not in attendance Thursday were two receivers who had been earlier in the week — DK Metcalf and Dee Eskridge. Neither is thought to be injury-related (Eskridge attended Wednesday’s OTA and has been said to have had a good offseason so far, while Metcalf made an appearance on FS1’s Undisputed on Wednesday).

With those two out, the starters when the offense was in a three-receiver set were Tyler Lockett, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Dareke Young. Typically working with the second unit were Cody Thompson along with undrafted rookie free agents John Hall and Jake Bobo (Cade Johnson, who ended last season as the de factor third receiver, has been limited with an unspecified injury).

A few others out Thursday included punter Michael Dickson, fullback/linebacker Nick Bellore, running back DeeJay Dallas and defensive end Mario Edwards Jr. Coach Pete Carroll did not talk to the media Thursday so there were no specifics on any absences.

Tyreke Smith making his move?

The 2022 draft class — which fielded what were essentially six starters as rookies — could be further bolstered if edge player Tyreke Smith can return from a hip injury that held him out all year.

“He’s a guy that is a very talented rusher from what he has shown, but obviously hasn’t done a lot on the practice field,’’ Hurtt said. “… He’s a very skilled guy with his hands, fluid hops and his feel, so it will be interesting to see as he continues to progress.’’

Smith will undoubtedly have to keep it up to get a roster spot, as the Seahawks appear to have a top four that is set in returning starters Uchenna Nwosu and Darrell Taylor along with 2022 second-round pick Boye Mafe and 2023 second-round pick Derick Hall.

A UDFA with the play of the day

What the Seahawks hope to see during OTAs — besides no one getting hurt — is some of the younger players begin to show up.

One who did Thursday is safety Jonathan Sutherland, an undrafted free agent from Penn State, who leapt to pick off a Drew Lock pass during a 7-on-7 drill and returned it for a touchdown (with the caveat that there is no tackling or contact, etc.).

The 5-11, 202-pound Sutherland played a hybrid safety/linebacker role for Penn State where he was also a standout special-teams player (he had two blocked punts in a game against Idaho in 2019) and was a four-time team captain.

He was selected fifth overall earlier this month in the Canadian Football League draft by the Montreal Alouettes, who interestingly listed his position as linebacker.