Schottenheimer also broke down the two big pass plays that allowed Seattle to beat Carolina last Sunday.

The Seahawks are coming off one of their more interesting offensive games of the season, held to just 75 yards rushing — roughly half of what they had been averaging — but throwing for a season-high 322 yards to pull out a critical win at Carolina.

Offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer talked about that game as well as a few other topics when he met the media Thursday.

Here are highlights:

HEADSET OUTAGE WAS NO BIG DEAL

The headsets for Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner — the players who on each side of the ball have to relay the plays from the sidelines to the players on the field — malfunctioned for a little while during the first half of Sunday’s game.

Schottenheimer said it’s happened before and called it “just part of the game’’ and said “they got it fixed pretty quick and we were able to move forward.’’

But it did mean a little bit of improvisation. Schottenheimer said Wilson simply called a few of the plays on his own — the way QBs used to do back in the black-and-white TV days — and that he also once used receiver Jaron Brown to relay a play.

“The biggest thing is not to get too worked up about it,’’ Schottenheimer said.

Wilson likewise said he didn’t think it had any impact on the game.

“It happens sometimes when you’re playing football,’’ Wilson said. “The thing is, you’ve got to know the game plan really well. That’s why you study so much and you prepare so much. That’s why coach Schottenheimer and I spend so much time together, just to be prepared. It was no hiccup in our game and what we thought we could do and we were able to do throughout the game.”

SEAHAWKS WERE CONFIDENT THEY COULD ADJUST TO LACK OF RUNNING ATTACK

Seattle not only ran for just 75 yards but also averaged a season-low 2.7 yards per carry against the Panthers.

That forced Seattle to increasingly throw the ball as the game wore on with the Seahawks passing (31 attempts) more than they ran (28) in a game that they won for the first time all season.

Schottenheimer said he was confident that the Seahawks would be able to win a game through the air when they needed to, though.

“I’m not surprised that a team finally took away the running game and we were able to go out there and move the ball successfully and made the plays that we needed to,’’ Schottenheimer said.

As coach Pete Carroll did after the game, Schotttenheimer said the way the Carolina defense played was the biggest reason for the inability to run the way Seattle had previously — the Seahawks had a franchise-record streak of seven straight games of 155 yards or more snapped Sunday.

“They did a heck of a job,’’ Schottenheimer said.

Seattle, though, shored up its pass protection in the second half as Wilson was not sacked once after being sacked twice in the first half.

“I think some of it is as the game goes on, teams do wear down a little bit – I mean, there is fatigue that sets in,’’ Schottenheimer said. “I know the first play of our last drive, the scoring drive, I was holding my breath as 97 (Mario Addison) looped around and Russ was coming out the back door. We did just a few things (with protection) – some small adjustments, but nothing major. I thought he was on top of some of their pressure looks and things like that. The guys were winning, they’re getting separation. The cool thing about protection is everybody is involved. A lot of times the running backs or the offensive line get blamed, but really everybody is involved because if the receivers don’t get open, then the quarterback tends to have to hold the football.’’

SEAHAWKS WON’T STEER AWAY FROM RICHARD SHERMAN

Schottenheimer has gameplanned against Sherman a few times in his career, having been the OC with the Rams from 2012-14.

Schottenheimer said Sherman looks like the same player he’s always been.

“I still see a really good football player,’’ Schottenheimer said. “I still see a guy that dissects things really well. I think his ability to pattern read and recognize things is uncanny. I still see a guy playing at a high level. It’s been cool to be around the guys that know him, they certainly know him way better than I do. I think it’s interesting because they know him, he knows us, and so that’s what’s going to make for a fun matchup on Sunday.”

Schottenheimer, though, said Seattle won’t try to avoid Sherman, the way some teams (Green Bay?) have.

“It’s not us playing Richard, it’s obviously the Seahawks playing the 49ers,’’ Schottenheimer said. “We’ve got our concepts that we like and the ones that we think are going to work well against them. As Russ knows, every time you go to throw over there, really to anybody, you’ve just got to make sure you got a good line of site and you see what’s happening because he sees things really well.”

BREAKING DOWN THE TWO BIG PLAYS SUNDAY

Thursday marked the first chance for media to talk to Schottenheimer since the Carolina game and get his thoughts on two of the big plays in that game — the 35-yard TD pass to David Moore on a fourth-and-three and the 43-yard reception by Tyler Lockett that set up the game-winning field goal.

Here’s what he said about each:

On the David Moore TD: “In those situations, you really have a thought process. Really, even before the play, you’ve got a handful of plays you’re going to pick. We’ve always kind of talked about you think of players over plays in those type of situations. With our three guys out there, you saw Russ kind of came off and was trying to see the matchups and he kind of saw the safety leaning in towards Doug (Baldwin) a little bit. We had gone after 35 (Corn Elder) a little bit earlier in the game and so that kind of led him back over there. There was multiple options. Tyler Lockett ran a great route. He was wide open on kind of a crossing route. There’s a handful of plays in those situations where you’re going to be like, okay, it’s one of these three to five things. Of course, you’ve just got to go and execute. If it works, you usually look smart and if it doesn’t work, there’s obviously going to be the naysayers.”

On the Lockett reception: “I think the first thing you point to is the protection. The protection was really, really good. Russell (Wilson) has been known to extend plays and take his time, so that’s the first thing. They did an awesome job and it was a tough look. Tyler’s a football player, we talk about it. He’s the guy that occasionally gets the double passes and things like that because we trust him. It’s something that they work on. We coach it, but again, it’s hard to coach that. They’ve been doing it together for a long time. Tyler I guess – I didn’t know this, Russ told me in the meeting the other day – does stuff like that in the walkthrough. He plays the game in his mind which is really cool. He’s out here and we’re walking through and some guys just kind of want to get through it and he’s out here thinking of ways that he can do things maybe better that might work when it’s needed. That’s why you see him make plays like that.”

RASHAAD PENNY COULD GET MORE TOUCHES THIS WEEK

Penny got just four carries last week for four yards, which came on the heels of two good games against the Rams and Packers. That Seattle threw it as much as it did in the second half could be one reason — the team may be more comfortable with veterans to handle pass blocking, and in particular in not missing calls when Wilson changes a play from a run to a pass.

Schottenheimer said that Penny didn’t get used much last week doesn’t mean he won’t get used much this week.

“I really do think he’s had some really good games,’’ Schottenheimer said. “The Rams game was terrific. The run against the Packers, the early run was great – he played well in that game. We’re fortunate to have a really good stable of backs. We try to roll a couple of them through, go in with kind of a starting point. I don’t think that there is a clear answer. It’s not that he’s doing anything wrong, it’s just that some games maybe he doesn’t get as many carries. When you go in and you produce, then it’s easy to say you’re back in. That’s the biggest thing is you’re just truly watching the game and you’re observing. I expect that he will play well this weekend. Expect that we need to get the running game back going again and I think he’ll be a big part of that.”