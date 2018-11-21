Ed Dickson's experience and Rashaad Penny's learning curve also on display against the Packers.

What a trick play that didn’t work last Thursday showed about one player and what an audible that worked illustrated about two others were among the topics discussed when Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer met the media following practice on Wednesday.

Here are highlights:

LOCKETT PROVED TRUST IN DECISION ON GADGET PLAY GONE AWRY

Yep, Schottenheimer revealed, receiver Tyler Lockett was supposed to throw a pass to Russell Wilson when he got the ball on an end around on a first down from the Green Bay 38, in the first quarter of Seattle’s eventual 27-24 win over the Packers.

Only, the Packers weren’t fooled and when Lockett turned to throw it back to Wilson, Wilson was covered.

At that point, Lockett did what he was also supposed to do — tuck the ball and run and safely get whatever he could. Lockett got just one yard on the play.

But to Schottenheimer, resisting the temptation to try to make the gadget work when it wasn’t there — the Packers led 7-0 at the time — was further proof of the trust the team has in Lockett to do the right thing, a trust they’ve displayed on numerous other plays this season in Lockett’s primary role as a receiver.

“Those things are not easy to call if you don’t trust the guy,’’ Schottenheimer said, because of what can happen if they go wrong. “… He made a good decision.’’

Schottenheimer thought the play also may have helped make another point.

“They actually now know how each other feels when a guy is covered and the other guy has got to scramble,’’ he said. “So it’s pretty cool they actually now can relate.’’

Wilson has four receptions in his career and caught a TD from Doug Baldwin in 2016.

FINAL TD AN EXAMPLE OF TWO VETERANS MAKING A VETERAN PLAY

The Seahawks won the game against the Packers on a TD on a third-and-9 pass from Wilson to tight end Ed Dickson.

But showing that what happens on the field is often far from what the original play call might have suggested, the TD was the result of Wilson and Dickson each reading a Packers’ planned blitz and then adjusting accordingly.

Specifically, Green Bay brought five rushers on the play, including cornerback Josh Jackson from the right side, where Dickson was lined up in the slot. Sensing the potential opening, Wilson and Dickson got the proper communication relayed to each other quickly — Dickson changing from a crossing to a seam route — and then executed the play before the Packers knew what hit them.

The game was just Dickson’s fourth as a Seahawk but his 128th in an NFL career that dates to 2010. And he worked extensively with Wilson in the offseason and during the time he was on the Non-Football Injury List.

Schottenheimer said that all came together on that play. “Two veteran players,’’ he said. “… that’s where some of the experience comes in.’’

Schottenheimer said he didn’t know Wilson was throwing it to Dickson until the play began to unfold.

“We figured we’d get some pressure,’’ he said. “I thought the ball might go someplace else. But when they brought the blitz, it was a beautiful job by Russell seeing it and how fast (he got the play off).’’

MIKE DAVIS SHOWED VALUE OF HIS ROLE ON FINAL DRIVE

Seattle actually had to still run out the final 4:11 when it got the ball back at its own 20 following Green Bay’s controversial decision to punt rather than gamble on a fourth-and-2 from its own 33.

At that point, Seattle made a decision that caught some off-guard, going with Mike Davis at tailback instead of Chris Carson or Rashaad Penny.

But Schottenheimer said the decision came down to two things — that Davis was rested, having gotten less work to that point than Carson and Penny, and maybe most critically, that the situation fit his skillset as maybe the team’s best combination of runner and receiver, which has had him serving as the primary two-minute/third-down back.

This time, it was a “four-minute’’ situation, as Schottenheimer said.

“Fresh legs, really,’’ Schottenheimer said. “A decisive runner. We knew kind of what the plan was going to be as we talked about our four-minute plan. We knew he kind of fit that description and he was kind of the fresh guy at that point. Just one of those situations where (we had) complete confidence in all the guys.’’

Seattle quickly got two first downs to end the game, the final one coming on a seven-yard run by Davis with 2:34 left.

“Things were well-blocked,’’ Schottenheimer said. “But the cutback (that) was a beautiful run. Great patience.’’

PENNY STILL NEEDS TO LEARN THAT SOMETIMES IT’S OK TAKE WHAT’S THERE

Penny had 46 yards on eight carries, including a 30-yarder on his first carry in which he escaped a Clay Matthews tackle and then cut back across the field and then back to the middle.

Schottenheimer admitted he was initially thinking “no, no, no’’ as Penny ran backwards about four yards before yelling, “Go, go, go.’’

But while that run displayed Penny’s talent, Schottenheimer said Penny also needs to know there are times to just take what is there.

Schottenheimer said Penny also tried to bounce a first-down run on the series when Seattle scored its winning touchdown instead getting just one yard (which set up the third-and-9 Wilson-to-Dickson TD two plays later).

“From time to time he’ll get a little cute,’’ Schottenheimer said. “He’ll bounce the ball.’’ On that play, Schottenheimer said, he “trusted his reads, trusted his cuts’’ to take the gain that was there instead of trying to make the big play.

But that’s a common learning point for a first-year player.

The bigger picture is that two decent games for Penny further prove the team’s faith in his ability.

“I have known for a long time he is a terrific player and it’s good to see him put back-to-back games together like that and I think his confidence (is growing),’’ Schottenheimer said. “He is just playing football again, which is really cool.’’