Duane Brown also talked about how he thinks his relationship with Germain Ifedi is helping the third-year tackle make progress this season.

Seattle Seahawks players, including quarterback Russell Wilson, met the media Thursday to talk about Sunday’s NFC West showdown against the Los Angeles Rams

Here are the highlights of what we heard:

WILSON SAYS HIS HAMSTRING IS JUST FINE

Wilson was on the injury report again Wednesday due to a hamstring injury he suffered in the fourth quarter of the loss at Chicago in week two.

He has been on the injury report at least once each week since then, though always listed as a full participant, and he has not missed a snap in a game.

Still, that he’s been on the report means Wilson at least has enough of an injury that he has to be treated for it during the week and that there is some question about his overall health.

As would be expected, Wilson downplayed the issue when asked about it Thursday.

“No I’m good,’’ Wilson said. “I feel great. Just I think they have to, even if I get any, I don’t call it rehab I call it prehab, I get any prehab work they’ve got to put it on there. So I’m up here early in the mornings getting work and stuff. But no, I feel great.’’

We’ll take Wilson at his word.

But the bye week – which follows next week’s trip to London to play the Raiders — may also be coming at a good time for Wilson.

GEORGE FANT COULD HAVE BIG ROLE AS A TIGHT END/ELIGIBLE TACKLE

Seattle added Darrell Daniels to the roster as a second tight end this week following the loss for the season of Will Dissly.

But the Seahawks also have an alternate plan to get more snaps at tight end by using tackle George Fant there some, as well.

Fant actually got three snaps as an eligible tackle, or essentially an extra tight end, last Sunday against Arizona and Wilson and other players said Thursday they expect Fant to do even more of that Sunday against the Rams.

“Probably play this week in a big way,” said Wilson of Fant, who played some tight end at Western Kentucky in 2016, catching one pass.

Nick Vannett, who will take over as the primary tight end with Dissly out, said specifically that Fant will be used a lot when the team goes to “12 personnel” — meaning two tight ends.

“If we do go 12 personnel we will probably have George Fant be the like the big tight end and me be like my usual role, so it wont be too different,’’ Vannett said of how his role changes with Dissly out. “But the 11 personnel (one tight end) is going to be a little different where I have to take on a bigger role.

Seattle has used tackles in eligible tackle roles before, maybe most famously in the Super Bowl win over Denver when Alvin Bailey got 16 snaps, most coming as an eligible tackle.

As Vannett noted, he’ll also have to play more in-line tight end with Dissly out — Dissly had become the primary “blocking” tight end with Vannett used more in receiving roles.

The good news, Vannett says, is that he says he’s never felt more comfortable in his three years in the NFL as a blocker than he does now.

Vannett says a lingering back issue has cleared up a lot this year — he cited exercises such as Pilates as helping — and also that experience and understanding what to do has helped.

“Sunday was my best blocking game I’ve had since I’ve been here,” Vannett said. “So that was kind of good for me, gives me confidence to move forward.”

SUH WILL TRY TO ‘PISS YOU OFF’

Sunday’s game will be the first for the Seahawks against tackle Ndamukong Suh since the opener in 2016 when he famously sacked Wilson on a play in which Wilson suffered a high ankle sprain that ended up bothering him for much of the rest of the season (Wilson then also suffered a sprained knee two weeks later against the 49ers).

One Seahawk who has some extensive experience against Suh is guard D.J. Fluker, who faced him in both 2015 and 2016 with the Chargers, games in which San Diego put up a combined 54 points with the perception being that Fluker held up pretty well.

“You’ve just got to keep your pads low and keep your head back and really just be aware of him and whre he is at at all times and everything, then you will have a good game,” Fluker said.

Oh, there’s also one other thing — try not to let it get to you when he tries to make you mad.

Suh has been known for trying to provoke opponents and Fluker said the key is to keep your head.

“I mean yeah he wants to piss you off,’’ Fluker said. “And he picks his time and chooes when to make his fights and the best thing you can do is play physical with him and everything,’’ Fluker said. “He’s a great player, too, so you’ve got to be on your P’s and Q’s.’’

Here is what opponents probably really want to try to avoid:

Rams defensive line practicing sacking the quarterback, without drawing a penalty. Ndamukong Suh, everyone. pic.twitter.com/dJE99fWadp — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) October 4, 2018

DUANE BROWN SAYS GERMAIN IFEDI IS PROGRESSING WELL

His status as a first-round pick in 2016 and struggles the last two years mean Germain Ifedi figures to remain a lighting rod for criticism until he proves definitively otherwise.

But teammate Duane Brown — who has been something of a mentor to Ifedi for years since the two began working out together in the offseason when Brown played in Houston, where Ifedi grew up — says in his view there is no doubt Ifedi is making progress this season.

“Germain is doing quite well I think,’’ Brown said. “There hasn’t been a tackle in the league that has had the first three weeks that he had — he had (Denver’s) Von Miller, (Chicago’s) Khalil Mack on the road, had (Dallas’) Demarcus Lawerence here at home. And I thought he preformed pretty well. Obviously those guys are going to get their plays where they do well, but he held his own. He’s really been playing with a lot more confidence every week and that’s been big for us. I’m excited about it and I kind of knew that’s where he would head in the preseason and he’s held true. Also, he eliminated the penalties.’’

He at least has cut them down some — after being flagged an NFL-high 20 times last season Ifedi has three penalties in four games this year, all for false starts.

Ifedi said in the preseason that he felt having Brown join the team was one on of the best things that could happen for his career, given their long relationship and how Brown — nine years older — has long been a trusted source of guidance.

Asked how he knew Ifedi could take a positive step this season, Brown said: “Just the time I spent with him. When I got here last year, I think that I was kind of tasked with being his mentor. I’ve kind of been that from afar before, being able to work with him. He’s always had the tools to be pretty good, I think it was just about getting his mentality right and getting his confidence level up. When you’re able to play in this league with confidence, you can accomplish anything. He’s been able to do that, he’s been confident in his ability in his pass sets and knowing how to use his tools. It’s been great to see.”