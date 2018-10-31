Carroll also talked about being happy with his team enough to stand pat at the trade deadline, and facing former Seahawks Russell Okung and Brandon Mebane.

It was Get-Back-To-Work-Wednesday for the Seahawks (OK, they actually call it Competition Wednesday) following the victory Sunday over Detroit, which made Seattle 4-3 and only added intrigue and importance to the upcoming games, such as the one Sunday against the 5-2 Carson Chargers (OK, they actually say they play in Los Angeles).

It also meant Seattle coach Pete Carroll’s Wednesday meeting with the media.

Here are the highlight of what he said:

BRANDON MARSHALL RELEASED DUE TO LACK OF SPECIAL TEAMS ROLE, PASSES TO GO AROUND

Carroll said the decision Tuesday to release Brandon Marshall, a 34-year-old signed in the offseason, was due to one obvious fact — he wasn’t playing much anymore, getting just two snaps Sunday — and one more subtle one, that he doesn’t play on special teams.

It’s a fact of NFL life that receivers at the bottom of the rotation — those not seeing as many snaps on offense — generally need to be a significant factor on special teams. Marshall wasn’t, and at his age won’t be, and Carroll said Seattle needed to fill that hole on its roster. Wednesday, Seattle promoted rookie undrafted free agent Malik Turner from the practice squad to take Marshall’s spot on the roster and the assumption is he will get time on special teams Sunday.

Marshall had just one catch for 11 yards in the past three games as David Moore emerged as the team’s third receiver behind Doug Baldwin and Tyler Lockett. That the Seahawks are running it often and well also factored in a bit, Carroll said.

“He was a great pro for us,” Carroll said. “He helped guys, both sides of the football, with all of his experience and all that. He’s in terrific shape for this stage of his career and he can still play. It just happened that we looked at the roster, looked at the way we are running the football, we need a little bit more help across the board with teams and some stuff that will help us in general. There are just not enough throws to get it to him, but he can play and in the event that something came down where we had a chance we’d love to have him back. We just had to do something right now and it’s unfortunate.”

SEAHAWKS HOPED FOR BETTER ON MYCHAL KENDRICKS

Carroll admitted the Seahawks were hoping the NFL might be a bit more lenient on Mychal Kendricks, who will miss five more games after it was learned Tuesday he will be suspended for eight games total for insider trading. Kendricks, a weakside linebacker, will be eligible to return to practice after three more games and then can play against the Vikings on Dec 10.

“We were hoping for a better shot,’’ Carroll said. “More games (for Kendricks to be able to play). … We were hoping for more, more in the hope than the expect. But we will look forward to getting him back when the time comes… … If you notice he can come back two weeks before he can play so we will get a chance to re-acclimate him and take care of that when the time comes.’’

TYLER LOCKETT’S BREAKOUT IS ‘JUST USING HIM’ RIGHT

Fourth-year receiver Tyler Lockett already has tied a career-high with six touchdown receptions, which also ranks tied for fourth in the NFL this week.

What’s the reason? Good health is probably the main one as Lockett was never 100 percent last season, when he had just two touchdowns in a season that followed a broken leg suffered late in 2016 and in which he didn’t take part in any exhibition games.

But Carroll also threw out a couple other ideas Wednesday.

“That’s a good question,” he said. “I feel like we’re utilizing him really well. I think he’s getting the good opportunities. He’s had phenomenal throws, but the concepts of him getting open and running through stuff, he’s really, really fast and he has great on-the-field speed and ability to accelerate to catch up with the ball. I think it’s just using him and I would go back, you’ll hear me – it goes back to the running game too. We continue to run it and can work the field a little bit more so because of that. But really, he’s a terrific player. He’s such a natural athlete and football player that you’ve just got to give him chances and we’ve been able to give him good opportunities so far.”

IMPROVEMENT NEEDED IN KICKOFF COVERAGE

Carroll said one area of emphasis this week is kickoff coverage — Seattle ranks 21st, allowing 23.7 yards per attempt after allowing an average of 25.7 last weekend on three attempts (though one ended in a fumble that led to a Seahawks touchdown).

“I think we need to do better on kickoff coverage,” Carroll said. “We’re not nearly as effective as we need to be and kicks have been a little bit inconsistent for SeaBass (Sebastian Janikowski). It’s led us into some of that, but we have to be better. It’s been a point of emphasis. We’re not satisfied. Punt coverage has been excellent (Seahawks rank 13th overall allowing 7.6 yards per punt return.) It’s the kickoff coverage that isn’t as good as we want it right now.”

RASHAAD PENNY WILL KEEP GETTING CHANCES TO RETURN KICKS

Carroll said the team wants to keep using rookie first-round choice Rashaad Penny as the kickoff returner instead of Lockett, who handles punt returns as well as taking on an even more important role receiving this season.

That also simply gives Penny something to do — against the Lions, he did not get an offensive snap for the second time in three weeks. But he did return one kick for 17 yards (with Detroit’s other two attempts being touchbacks).

“Well, Rashaad has extraordinary history (returning kickoffs),” Carroll said. “He scored seven touchdowns on kickoff returns. That’s part of it, so we wanted to give him a shot at doing that. I wanted to keep him involved and active and it just takes a couple of hits off of Tyler, too. I love Tyler back there. He’s fantastic and it doesn’t mean that he’s not going to be back there this week or the next week, like we put him back in the middle of the game for a reason last week. But, trying to give Rashaad a chance to get going, see if he can add something there. He’s unique, stocky, he’s a big guy running back there and we’re anxious to see how it fits. Haven’t really had enough chances yet to make a decision going forward.”

SEAHAWKS HAPPY TO STAND PAT

Tuesday was the NFL’s trade deadline, and unlike a year ago when Seattle acquired left tackle Duane Brown, the Seahawks made no moves.

But Carroll said it wasn’t due to a lack of at least seeing what was out there. Instead, he said the team explored its options and decided it liked where it is right now.

“(General manager) John (Schneider) talked to a ton of people just because that’s what we do,” Carroll said. “We’re competing across the board so he talked to everybody that had anybody that was interesting to look at. That’s just how we do it. We’re going to cover our bases and make sure we knew what was out there and what was going on and we did a really good job by doing what we did, which was to hold onto where we are.”

CARROLL EXCITED TO SEE BRANDON MEBANE AND RUSSELL OKUNG

As did the game last week against Detroit, which featured a reunion with former Seahawks Golden Tate, Luke Willson and DeShawn Shead, the contest against the Chargers means Seattle will face two members of the team’s 2013 Super Bowl title team who have moved on — left tackle Russell Okung and defensive tackle Brandon Mebane.

Both departed after the 2015 season via free agency, Mebane to the Chargers and Okung first to Denver and then last season landing with the Chargers.

Mebane had been the longest-tenured Seahawk, first coming to Seattle in 2007 under Mike Holmgren, when he departed while Okung was the first draft choice Schneider/Carroll ever made at No. 6 overall in the first round.

“Those guys were great Seahawks,” Carroll said. “I know they’ve been gone a while now, but it seems like they’re our guys. I feel like that just because (Mebane) was here when we started and then Russell was, well, he was our first pick. Like last week, too, we met up with some of our guys. It’s significant. We had a lot of time, we did a lot of stuff together that we competed so hard and far and long and took it to a great place.”