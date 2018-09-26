The veteran receiver has missed the last two games but Carroll says that Baldwin is "confident'' he may be able to return against the Cardinals Sunday.

Doug Baldwin practiced Wednesday. Earl Thomas did not.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll talked about that and more during his Wednesday press conference.

Here are highlights:

THOMAS GETS A WEDNESDAY REST DAY

Thomas did not practice on Wednesday, which followed last week’s controversy over him deciding not to take part in Friday’s practice.

But this was not the same, at least in the eyes of the team, with Carroll saying, “This is the day that Earl always gets a break,” thus implying it was an agreed-upon rest day.

Thomas also did not practice last Wednesday and that was regarded at the time as an agreed-upon “veteran’s rest day’’ as well. Events later in the week made it unclear if that had really been the case.

But Carroll now seems to be saying Thomas will get Wednesday off each week. Carroll answered “yes” when asked if Thomas will practice Thursday.

Defensive coordinator Ken Norton also appeared to further sell the idea that Thomas will get regular rest days the rest of the season as approved by the team.

“Everybody needs to practice,” Norton said. “We understand that practice is the fabric of what we do. At the same time he is a veteran and you’ve got to make sure you protect your guys. We have a good plan for him right now.”

Reports arose last Sunday that the Seahawks could consider fining Thomas if he were to continue to ask out of practice, and Thomas said after the game he expected to get fined.

Whether any of that has or will take place is unclear. And Wednesday, it became clear the team is now selling the idea that it has reached agreements with Thomas on how he will handle practice the rest of the season.

“I’m really confident that Earl is ready to play good football and he has done nothing but that,” Carroll said when asked about Thomas’ mindset. “We’ve worked together for a long time and worked through things and talked our way through. Where we are right now, I think the process is going to go really good. He feels great coming out of the (Dallas) game and we will do what we do during the week in preparation and I am hopeful he can keep rolling. He’s on fire right now and we want to keep it going.’’

Rest days for some veterans have been routine in past seasons. Richard Sherman, Michael Bennett and Marshawn Lynch often got at least one rest day in recent years. But Sherman and Bennett were typically resting chronic injuries and rest days for running backs are common throughout the league. Thomas has not typically been one to take many rest days (which are typically detailed as Non-Injury Related on each day’s practice report).

But Thomas taking what will be portrayed as team-approved rest days appear as if it will be the new normal for the Seahawks.

Thomas was off to the side when the Seahawks began practice, doing a few stretches on his own. He then watched on-field drills from the sideline during the time that media was allowed to view practice.

MYCHAL KENDRICKS ELIGIBLE TO PLAY

The Seahawks were informed that weakside linebacker Mychal Kendricks will be able to play Sunday and that he will not be suspended this week.

The Seahawks are basically finding out each Tuesday if a suspension is coming so they can plan accordingly. Players on the roster as of Tuesday get paid and the NFL is apparently informing Seattle of Kendricks’ availability by Tuesdays each week. So, as and when Kendricks is suspended, this gives Seattle time to add someone to the roster early enough to prep them for that week’s game.

Carroll said only that all he knew is that Kendricks can play Sunday and doesn’t know about any other games.

For now, that works out well for Seattle as Carroll said K.J. Wright is likely out for another week. Wright hurt his knee against Minnesota in the third preseason game and had arthroscopic surgery.

Carroll said Wright was “working his way back on a really good pace and then we needed to slow it down a bit. So we are going day to day with him.’’

Expect Wright’s process to be sped up once the team knows it may not have Kendricks. But with Kendricks able to play a third straight game for Seattle, the Seahawks can take it slow with Wright again this week.

BALDWIN “CONFIDENT” HE MAY BE ABLE TO PLAY THIS WEEK

Baldwin returned to practice on Wednesday for the first time since suffering a sprained MCL against Denver.

Carroll called Baldwin practicing “a great jump for him to take’’ but said it’s unclear if he will be able to play against Arizona.

“We’ll see how that goes,’’ Carroll said. “He’s confident — that’s not a surprise. We’ll see if he can pull it off.’’

Baldwin also missed the preseason to rest his other knee and Carroll said the team will have to determine if both Baldwin’s knees are healthy before he’s able to play.

“We have to watch him because he has a tendency to go over the top because he’s so aggressive,’’ Carroll said. “But we are going to bank on the fact that he’s such a great competitor that he’s going to be able to figure it out and put it together.’’

Baldwin was officially listed as limited in practice.

C.J. PROSISE NOT PROGRESSING

The third-year running back sat out Sunday after struggling with what Carroll termed a “core’’ issue during the week and then during pregame warmups.

Carroll said Prosise did not have much progress since then and left it unclear when he will return.

Prosise has played in only 13 of a possible 35 regular-season games since being drafted in 2016.

“We are working with him,’’ Carroll sad. “It’s a core injury because we’re not quite able to nail it yet. So not sure what’s going to happen this week but we are going to look after him and see if we can get him right. He didn’t make a lot of progress over the weekend, unfortunately.’’

With Prosise out, Mike Davis will take the role of the team’s two-minute/third down back along with Rashaad Penny. J.D. McKissic is on Injured Reserve but could return after the eighth game of the season so Seattle will eventually have more options at that spot depending on what happens with Prosise.

The team listed Prosise as not participating in practice due to an abdomen injury.

QUICK HITTERS

Carroll said DE Dion Jordan is also dealing with a core injury — and not a hand/wrist injury as appeared possible during the game — but that he may be able to play this week. “He will be out there moving around (and) we’ll have a chance for him this weekend,” Carroll said. The Seahawks added Branden Jackson from the practice squad Tuesday as an apparent hedge against Jordan not being available. Jordan was officially listed as not participating in practice due to a hip injury.

Carroll said center Justin Britt will be back this week but that Ethan Pocic would not practice on Wednesday. Carroll said Pocic may be able to play Sunday but that it’s unlikely he will start. So expect D.J Fluker to remain at right guard and J.R. Sweezy at left guard with Britt likely to return at center in place of Joey Hunt, who got the start against Dallas with Britt out.

Hunt was listed as not participating in practice due to a hip injury, which likely ends any drama over who will start at center.

Rookie defensive end Rasheem Green was also listed as not practicing due to a hip injury.

Safety Delano Hill (hamstring) and running back Chris Carson (hip) were listed as limited in practice, as well.

Carroll said TE Ed Dickson, who is on the non-football injury list, is on pace to be able to return when he is eligible — after the game in London against the Raiders. That means the Oct. 28 game at Detroit is the first game Dickson could play in.

The Seahawks added former Husky Azeem Victor to the practice squad. Seattle has one more open practice squad spot and it will likely go to tight end Darrell Daniels, who was waived Tuesday to make room for Jackson. Daniels cleared waivers Wednesday.

Quick clip of beginning of practice today and a visor-less Earl Thomas. pic.twitter.com/NKY1Y3eTwX — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) September 26, 2018