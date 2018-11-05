The former Seahawk first-round pick could be an option for Seattle if he clears waivers Monday.

Could the Seahawks have interest in a reunion with Bruce Irvin?

Seattle coach Pete Carroll addressed that and a few other topics during his weekly day-after-game radio show on ESPN 710 Seattle.

Here are highlights:

COULD BRUCE IRVIN RETURN TO SEATTLE?

Irvin, Seattle’s first-round pick in 2012 and a member of the Seahawks for four seasons, was waived by the Raiders on Saturday. That means any team can now claim Irvin, with the priority going in what would be the current order of the draft (meaning, the teams at the bottom of the standings have first choice, etc.). It’s not expected Irvin will be claimed since a team would have to take on the rest of his $8 million salary.

But should he go unclaimed then he is a free agent and can sign wherever he wants and for whatever a team wants to pay him. (It should become clear later today if Irvin has cleared waivers).

Seattle can use some pass rush help, as was evident in Sunday’s loss to the Chargers.

Asked about Irvin, Carroll said: “We’re always watching the release wire and seeing what happens. Nothing specific about this one yet.’’

The Seahawks have brought back numerous players through the years, so it wouldn’t be out of character for Seattle to want to reunite with Irvin. Carroll said of Irvin that “he’s a great kid. Always loved Bruce.’’

Irvin had three sacks in eight games with the Raiders this season.

NO SPECIFIC INJURY UPDATES JUST YET

Carroll had nothing new on the status of the three players who departed Sunday’s game with injuries — running back Chris Carson (hip), safety Bradley McDougald (knee) and offensive lineman D.J. Fluker (calf).

Somewhat ominously, all have been dealing with those injuries in recent weeks, with Carson and McDougald listed as questionable heading into the game. Seattle also now has to navigate two games in 11 days with a Thursday nighter next week against Green Bay.

Joey Hunt replaced Fluker and played 25 snaps while Mike Davis and Rashaad Penny handled the rest of the running duties with Carson out, and Delano Hill replaced McDougald, also playing 25 snaps.

Seattle could get J.D. McKissic back this week to help the running back depth. He has been on Injured Reserve since the beginning of the season with a fractured foot.

Carroll said he’s “not quite sure yet’’ if McKissic will be activated this week, saying it “depends on how he’s running and how hard he’s hitting.’’

Seattle would have to make a roster move to get McKissic on the 53-man for Sunday’s game against the Rams (Seattle would also have to make a move to add Irvin).

Penny played 12 snaps and had 11 yards on four carries and now has 146 yards on 42 carries for the season, an average of 3.5 (Carson is at 4.5 and Davis at 4.3).

“I think he’s still just feeling his way,’’ Carroll said of Penny.

TIP MADE IT HARD FOR MOORE TO CATCH PASS

Carroll had said after the game Sunday he needed to see the replay to offer an opinion of the last play of the game.

Monday, he said the tape made clear that Chargers safety Jahleel Addae tipped the ball just enough to make it hard for Moore to control.

“That ball moves two inches and makes a total difference on the catch,’’ Carroll said. “I totally believe he would have caught the ball had it been thrown clean.’’

Seattle was forced back to the six due to a penalty for a false start on J.R. Sweezy.

Asked if Seattle would have run from the 1, Carroll said “well, you’ll never know.’’

WILSON HAD A ROUGHER OUTING THAN THE PREVIOUS WEEK

Well, there was no way Russell Wilson was going to have a perfect passer rating again, after doing so for the first time in Seahawks history the week before at Detroit.

But Wilson needed to be better than he was on Sunday against the Chargers, the way Carroll saw it, as he was sacked four times, threw a pick six in the fourth quarter and also missed a few open throws, notably to Jaron Brown for a possible touchdown in the third quarter.

“He played a perfect game the week before,’’ Carroll said. “This was not that.’’

Carroll said specifically that Wilson “took a couple of sacks we didn’t need to take. Russ needs to get rid of the football. …. I wish he would have found more ways to get the ball to someone and get rid of it.’’

Carroll said the Seahawks called some deep shots in the passing game but that they “didn’t work out quite right.’’

Seattle had only one pass of longer than 14 yards, a 42-yarder to Doug Baldwin.