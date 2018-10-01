Carroll said he hasn't talked to Thomas about the gesture he made when carted off the field following his injury Sunday.

There was no shortage of topics for Seahawks coach Pete Carroll to address Monday afternoon following an eventful 20-17 win at Arizona Sunday, including updates on Earl Thomas and Will Dissly.

Here are highlights:

EARL THOMAS HAS BROKEN TIBIA SIMILAR TO 2016

Carroll confirmed that Thomas fractured his left tibia, essentially the same injury he suffered in 2016 when he was hurt against Carolina and missed the final five regular season games and two more in the playoffs.

“He really fractured the tibia in almost the same area where he did it before,” Carroll said of Thomas, who was injured trying to defend what turned into a 22-yad touchdown pass from Josh Rosen to Chad Williams with 8:59 left in the game. “He was trying to jump over the receiver (Williams) on the ground and he just kind of kicked him and hit right in the same spot and he knew exactly what happened. It felt just the same and all that.”

The injury almost certainly ends Thomas’ season with Carroll saying it would be at least a 2-3-month recovery. But what’s unclear yet is if Thomas will have surgery or let it heal on its own.

Last time Thomas did not have surgery. Carroll said Thomas had not made a decision yet whether to have surgery and let it heal naturally. Carroll noted receiver Tyler Lockett did have surgery to repair a similar injury he suffered in 2016.

There has been some speculation that not having surgery may have made Thomas more susceptible to a re-injury without having anything in place to keep it together. But Carroll said he couldn’t confirm that, saying “I don’t know about that. I don’t know how they conferred on that. I’m not sure.”

CARROLL DOESN’T PLAN TO TALK TO THOMAS ABOUT GESTURE

Much attention was understandably placed on Thomas’ one-fingered gesture in the direction of the Seattle sidelines as he was carted off the field, which some of his teammates acknowledged was undoubtedly done out of the frustration of not having gotten a long-term contract extension and now having to recover from yet another serious injury while now also almost certainly becoming a free agent following the season — his four-year, $40 million contract runs out following the 2018 season and there’s no thought an extension is going to happen now, nor can a trade happen with Thomas unable to play.

Carroll said that while he had talked to Thomas on the plane ride home they did not talk specifically about Thomas’ gesture.

“I don’t know exactly what the intent of that was,” Carroll said. “I didn’t see it. I don’t know what the intention was there and I’m not jumping to conclisions on that and there is nothing for us to talk about at this point.”

But Carroll repeated what he had said on his radio show on ESPN 710 Seattle earlier in the day that he felt anyone criticizing Thomas for his actions needs to “give the guy a break” and understand Thomas’ mindset in realizing the nature of the injury and the long road ahead.

“Because under the circumstances to handle what just happened in a flash of a moment and with all of the knowledge that he knew where he was going, he knew exactly what the injury was, … got to give anybody a break,” Carroll said. “You now you can have expectations for someone to do exactly what you would think they should do but until you are there doing it and you understand it, have to give guys some room.”

DISSLY TO HAVE SURGERY THIS WEEK

Thomas was one of two significant players lost in the game, the other being tight end Will Dissly, who suffered a pateller tendon injury in the first quarter.

Carroll said Dissly will have surgery this week and confirmed he will be out for the season.

Carroll said the injury was “similar to what Jimmy (Graham) did (in 2015). I don’t know how similar but it is the same kind of injury.”

Graham was injured in late November but returned to play in the season opener the following year.

The Seahawks will have to make a roster move this week to add a tight end and Carroll said practice squad members Darrell Daniels and Marcus Lucas are candidates. Seattle also expects Ed Dickson back following the sixth game, when he is eligible to return from the Non-Football Injury list.

TEDRIC THOMPSON WILL STEP IN FOR THOMAS

Not that there was any real surprise, but Carroll confirmed that Tedric Thompson will now step into the starting lineup at free safety in place of Thomas.

The second-year player out of Colorado played just eight snaps last season as a rookie but has played 58 in four games this year, some in place of Thomas in the opener at Denver and most of the rest as part of the team’s three-safety package it has used extensively the last three games.

Thompson worked as the starting free safety throughout the preseason when Thomas was holding out.

“We are excited about Tedric’s play and he has been playing quite a bit in the dime group that we have been playing so he’s been on the field a lot, so it’s nothing new for him to get out there,” Carroll said. “. … he’s played solid. He hasn’t really had many attempts making plays on the ball yet but he has been very solid, so we expect him to play really well.”

That said, Carroll cautioned that no one is going to completely fill the void Thomas — a six-time Pro Bowl pick — leaves behind.

“I don’t see replacing Earl Thomas,” Carroll said. “I don’t see that. I mean he’s a great football player and has demonstrated that for a long period of time and came out and had probably what we both acknowledged was his best start in any season he could recall. So it’s next guy up. This is not Earl coming back, this is Tedric playing the game and he’s going to do the best he can the way he plays.”

Carroll then made an interesting comment about a secondary that faced questions about how it would replace Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor has so far picked off seven passes and allowed a passer rating of just 77.2, fourth-lowest in the NFL.

“I don’t know how high expectations were about how our secondary was going to play but these guys are playing good football and I would expect Tedric to jump in there and do the things he does really well,” Carroll said.

K.J. WRIGHT MAY BE OUT ANOTHER WEEK AND SEATTLE DOESN’T KNOW YET ABOUT MYCHAL KENDRICKS

Carroll said it’s uncertain if veteran linebacker K.J. Wright will make it back this week after already missing four games following arthroscopic knee surgery.

That would mean another game of Mychal Kendricks starting at weakside linebacker, assuming he is not suspended by the NFL after pleading guilty to an insider trading charge before the season.

Carroll confirmed the team will find out each week by Wednesday if Kendricks will be available, with the league either telling the Seahawks that Kendricks has been suspended and for how long, has not been suspended, or that no decision has been made yet and they’ll need another week to decide.

Carroll said he had “no indication which way it’s going.”

CHRIS CARSON WILL RETURN THIS WEEK BUT MIKE DAVIS WILL STAY IN THE TAILBACK ROTATION

Carroll said the team expects Chris Carson to play this week after he was made inactive Sunday with a hip issue after carrying 32 times the previous Sunday against Dallas.

Carson was replaced by Mike Davis who ran for a career-high 101 yards on 21 carries ran for two touchdowns as the Seahawks ran for 171 yards overall, a performance that Carroll said “was a real good statement” about the team’s ability to run the ball.

But Carroll said it won’t be as simple as Carson sliding right back into the starting lineup and the primary tailback spot.

Instead, when asked where Davis fits in now he said “he’s going to fit in somewhere. He needs to play. He needs to be a part of it. So we will work that out.”

Seattle also has first-round pick Rashaad Penny in that group and Carroll said he thought Penny played his best game Sunday with 49 yards on nine carries.

So figure those three to be the primary tailbacks going forward, with C.J. Prosise a possible odd-man out.

Carroll also said Penny will continue as the kickoff returner saying he “hit it pretty hard” in averaging 21.3 yards on three attempts against Arizona.

ETHAN POCIC SHOULD BE BACK BUT OFFENSIVE LINE LIKELY TO STAY THE SAME

Carroll said Ethan Pocic, who started the first two games at left guard before suffering a sprained ankle against the Bears, should be back this week.

But he will apparently return to a reserve role as Carroll said the team is likely to stay with the offensive line of the last two weeks,which featured J.R. Sweezy at left guard in place of Pocic.

“We are not projecting any changes at all there,” Carroll said.

Instead, he raved about the way the Seahawks have played up front the last two weeks, rushing for 113 yards against Dallas and 171 against Arizona while allowing just four sacks after giving up 12 the first two weeks.

“Been way better pass protection-wise and the running game has really come to life,” Carroll said. ” … running the ball over 30 times the last couple of games is really a message of what we are trying to project. This is how we want to play these football games. So that was good stuff.”