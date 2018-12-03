Seattle's starting right guard likely to be out for a few weeks with a hamstring strain, coach Pete Carroll said Monday.

The Seahawks are likely to be without starting right guard D.J. Fluker for a few weeks after he suffered a grade one hamstring strain in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 43-16 win over the 49ers, coach Pete Carroll said Monday.

In better news, Carroll also said tailback Chris Carson should be able to play next Monday against Minnesota despite suffering a dislocated index finger while the NFL also made it official that the suspension of weakside linebacker Mychal Kendricks has been lifted and he will also be able to play against the Vikings.

Carroll discussed those issues, and more, during his Monday press conference.

Here are highlights:

FLUKER BATTLING HAMSTRING STRAIN, SO JORDAN SIMMONS WILL TAKE OVER FOR NOW

Fluker was hurt early in the fourth quarter and Carroll said on Monday that he is going to be sidelined for “a little bit’’ and then said it’s a first-degree strain and that those are usually “a couple weeks.’’

So that means the Seahawks may be without a player whose addition has been a significant reason for the improvement of the running game this season for the next two or three games or so.

The good news is the Seahawks feel comfortable with his replacement, Jordan Simmons, an undrafted rookie rookie free agent who filled in Fluker in the game against the Rams in Los Angeles when Seattle rushed for a season-high 273 yards.

Ethan Pocic, a second-round pick in 2017 who began the year as a starter at left guard, could also factor in at some point.

But Carroll said for now Simmons will be the starter in place of Fluker — he played the final 10 snaps Sunday once Fluker departed.

“We are okay there,’’ Carroll said. “Jordan jumped in the game and did a nice job against this week and seemed to be moving in the right direction to be a really viable option for us. … We are going to count on him playing and see how that goes again.’’

CARSON SHOULD BE OKAY WITH DISLOCATED FINGER

Carson also left in the fourth quarter after dislocating the tip of his index finger.

But Carroll said Carson should not need a cast and that he should be able to play against the Vikings.

“He came out fine in the game other than his finger,’’ Carroll said. “And he should be okay and should be able to play.’’

MYCHAL KENDRICKS OFF SUSPENSION AS K.J. WRIGHT RETURNS TO RUNNING

The Seahawks’ revolving door at weakside linebacker this season figures to continue this week with Kendricks coming off an eight-game suspension and Wright returning to the team after being away last week to get a treatment on his knee.

Seattle on Monday waived linebacker Emmanuel Ellerbee to make room on the 53-man roster for Kendricks, who played in three games for the Seahawks earlier this season (the second through fourth games) before being suspended.

Kendricks practiced the last three weeks and Carroll said he has proven to be in game shape. “We don’t have any hesitation that he can play a full game,’’ Carroll said, “… he was very effective in a short amount of time when he played for us before and we are anxious to get him back out there.’’

Austin Calitro started at weakside linebacker Sunday and played well, making a career-high 10 tackles.

But the Seahawks would seem likely to go back to Kendricks against the Vikings.

As for Wright, it sounds as if it’s still going to be a little while before the team knows for sure when he can return.

Wright missed the first six games following knee surgery, came back to play in three, then was shelved again when the knee continued to be an issue.

Wright was on the sidelines Sunday and is expected to start a running program this week, Carroll said.

“We’ll just have to see how he feels,’’ Carroll said. “We don’t know that yet.’’

PROSISE TO HAVE SURGERY WHILE STEPHEN AND MADDEN ARE SET TO RETURN

To wrap up a few more injury-related issues:

— Carroll said running back C.J. Prosise, who was put on Injured Reserve Saturday, will have surgery on his abdomen. Going on IR had already ended his season. Prosise had just one carry, for a loss of three yards, this season, playing in just five games.

— Carroll said fullback Tre Madden (chest) and defensive tackle Shamar Stephen (foot) should each be back against the Vikings. Each missed their first game of the season against the 49ers.

CARROLL NOT CONCERNED WITH PASS DEFENSE

Seattle obviously won handily, but in the process allowed a season-high 414 passing yards to 49ers quarterback Nick Mullens.

Carroll, though, said a heathy chunk of the yards came on what he characterized as easily fixable misplays on three big plays – including a 75-yard catch and run for a TD by former UW standout Dante Pettis — and also noted that a lot of the yards came after Seattle was comfortably ahead (exactly 300 of Mullens’ passing yards came after the score was 27-3). He also cited the youth in the secondary, which typically features one rookie and two second-year players, meaning a few mistakes and growing pains are to be expected.

“Well there’s a couple play concepts we didn’t play very well in the throwing game,’’ he said. “We missed a couple of tackles in the open field that really weren’t difficult tackles — DBs (defensive backs) just three big misses that caused a lot of yards, and we had a big bust on the 75-yard play that should never happen, and that’s about it.

“. … I wish it wasn’t 400 yards, but that’s what happens when you get ahead and they can throw the ball the whole time. That’s how it goes sometimes. I’m not concerned about it. We just have to keep getting better. I’m not satisfied with what it is — that doesn’t mean that. But I’m not concerned about it. We are just working. These guys are growing, these guys are still young, and it’s taken us a while to get rid of the miscues that happen and not seeing things exactly the same way like you would like them to and just limiting some of the plays that sometimes get away, and that’s unfortunate. That’s kind of how we are right now. But 16 points, three turnovers (forced) — that’s good football.’’

BOBBY WAGNER’S GAME WAS AS GOOD AS IT LOOKED

Two of those turnovers were forced by middle linebacker Bobby Wagner during what might have been the best game of his storied Seattle career.

Wagner forced and recovered a fumble at the Seattle 5-yard line and also picked off a pass and returned it 98 yards for a touchdown, the longest in Seahawks history.

Wagner also had a sack and two passes defensed.

Asked if the game looked as good on film as it did on the field, Carroll said “yeah. Totally complete game. A complete game in all phases. The way I saw it he knocked the ball out on the (two-point) extra point attempt, too. He was just all over the place and had a great game. I really liked the way he was rushing the passer.’’

SECOND MISSED PAT WAS A SNAP AND HOLD ISSUE

The score meant it didn’t matter much, and may hardly have been noticed, that Sebastian Janikowksi missed two point after kicks — the first of the season after he had made 33 in a row.

Carroll said the first miss was simply a slightly off-target kick following Seattle’s first touchdown in the first quarter.

The second, which followed Wagner’s touchdown which capped the scoring and came up a few yards short, was more complicated.

“The second one it was a snap that we didn’t handle as well as we needed to,’’ Carroll said. “And actually (holder and punter) Michael (Dickson) put it down with the off-hand, the hand got in the way, and he just barely got the ball down. It wasn’t the kick, it was really the hold, on that one.’’