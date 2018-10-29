Carroll also updated injuries and talked about the impact of George Fant.

Tell the Truth Monday was a happy one for the Seahawks following their 28-14 win at Detroit Sunday, as complete a performance as Seattle has turned in all season.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll met the Monday to talk about.

Here are highlights of what he said:

CARROLL SAYS MICHAEL DICKSON’S RUN ‘SHOWED YOU OUR MENTALITY’

A day later, there was still a lot of buzz about the decision of punter Michael Dickson to run it out of the end zone for a first down with two minutes left rather than take a safety, as he had been instructed. Carroll made clear again Monday that Dickson had not been told to run it.

But run it he did, gaining nine yards pick up a first down that sewed up the win.

And while Carroll made clear it’s not a decision he wants Dickson to make often, he thought it said something about the type of culture he has tried to create with the Seahawks.

“Once he made his decision to go, he went for it and he put his head down and barreled across the sticks,’’ Carroll said. “The way he put it, he thought he was certain he could make it but he also knew he was going to have to take a hit so he thought he’d get aggressive and went after it. It was a great play. Really, it was a fantastic play. Players and athletes get chances sometimes where they’ve got to go or they don’t and it showed you his mentality to a certain extent. I like to think he showed you our mentality, too. We trust our guys and you work hard and you work at it, that you’re going to get faced with opportunities and I’d like our guys to be able to improvise well and find the ways to make special things happen. I mean, we’re always looking for guys that have special qualities. Part of that is the guys that have the background and the courage and the faculties to make those kinds of decisions and make them right. It was one of those, you didn’t know for a while if it was going to work out and right in the midst of it, it seemed like it was in slow motion but he turned it into a very positive play and really put a game away for us so it was really nicely done.”

Carroll then elaborated to say that one trait that makes great athletes stand out is their ability to pull off the unexpected, and he then recalled growing up tine Bay Area idolizing Willie Mays — yep, drawing a parallel between the Hall of Fame centerfielder and the rookie punter.

“I grew up watching Willie Mays play baseball and if you guys ever had a chance to see what he was like — I watched him through all of his career in San Francisco — and the guy always played with the sense that he was looking to do something special if you gave him half an opportunity, and lots of times he just created it,’’ Carroll said. “I grew up thinking that’s the way you should play. He was my hero, he was everything to me as a kid and that’s the kind of play he would make. He would see a situation and he would do something that nobody would every think you could possibly pull off, and he would. He didn’t always do it, but he did it enough where he was all-time. So as crazy as that connection sounds, I think I’ve always thought that way and I’ve always felt like that’s the way you should play the game and go for it and see if you can make stuff happen. I think that way, I’ve always encouraged the guys that I’ve coached to look for those kinds of opportunities and not be afraid of what they’re going to do wrong and the mistakes that they’re going to make. There’s always a line to be drawn, and there are certain guys you don’t let have that kind of freedom. I said something to Mike (Michael Dickson) a couple of weeks ago about it, and the fact that he could put that together and utilize it at a time like that and make a play like that, it just shows you the kind of athlete and the kind of competitor he is. Had you not given him that chance, he might not have done that.”

THE SEAHAWKS ARE STILL PRETTY DARN HEALTHY

Among the many positives for the Seahawks is that they didn’t appear to suffer any new injuries (Carroll vaguely referred to a couple of guys having to recover). Carroll said K.J. Wright and Ed Dickson made it through the game fine in what was their season debuts.

Carroll also said third-round pick Rasheem Green, who sat out for the fourth straight game with an ankle injury, could likely have played if needed and should be okay for Sunday’s home game against the Chargers.

“He should be fine,’’ Carroll said. “He was all but ready to go, we just wanted to wait one more game as we got to the end of the week. Dion (Jordan) was really healthy and looking good, so we went that way. So, he’ll be back battling again to play this week.”

GEORGE FANT HAS HELPED THE RUNNING GAME AS AN ELIGIBLE TACKLE

The Seahawks began using Fant as an eligible tackle in part due to injuries at the tight end spot. Seattle is now back to a full complement of tight ends. But Fant has played so well as an eligible tackle that the Seahawks are continuing to use that look — Fant got 24 snaps Sunday out of 61 plays.

“It’s been obvious that he’s helped us,’’ Carroll said of Fant, who is listed at 322 pounds. “When you put a guy that weighs 50 pounds heavier than the guys that are playing, or guys that are playing 60 or 70 pounds heavier than some of the guys that play tight end for us, it makes a difference. He can make good movement at the line of scrimmage and pass protects well. He runs really nice routes too.”

WILSON LET HIS RECEIVERS MAKE PLAYS

One of the most impressive aspects of Russell Wilson’s 14-17 passing day is that he was hardly dinking and dunking. Wilson had nine completions that went for 12 yards or more and five of 20 or more. He also threw a handful to receivers who were being pretty tightly covered but were able to make the catches anyway, such as Ed Dickson’s 12-yard TD catch or David Moore’s 27-yarder that set up Dickson’s TD and Moore’s 15-yard score.

The plays showed Wilson’s confidence in his receivers to make plays, Carroll said.

“Russell’s always trusted the receivers,’’ Carroll said. “He always wants to give them a chance to make a play. If you talk to him about it, he knows if he puts the ball up there, even in really tight coverage situations, that those guys can make plays – and it couldn’t have been more evident, three or four times yesterday. It’s a real good knack he has and he’s found spots. The throws aren’t always perfect, but those guys get a shot at it. I mean, just look at the play David (Moore) made on his touchdown and the other one he made in front of our sidelines – those were fantastic plays when really, their coverage was really good. Russell throws the ball with velocity to put our guys in the advantage. He does that because those guys can make those plays.’’

JONES, MARSHALL LOOKING FOR THEIR CHANCE

The manner of the win left it hard to question any of the team’s personnel choices.

But two players who a month or so ago you might have thought would have big roles — defensive tackle Nazair Jones and receiver Brandon Marshall — did little or nothing.

Jones was inactive for the third time this season on Sunday while Marshall got just two snaps and no targets.

Said Carroll of the use this season of Jones, a third-round pick in 2017: “It’s a little bit about game plan. Naz has been doing a nice job, but the style of play that we’re facing and who they’re up against and things like that. Making those kind of game plan determinations, that really is up each week. We talk our way through that and see which way we want to go with all of our guys that are in that position.”

And of the veteran Marshall, who had nine catches in the first three games but has just two in the last four: “We threw the ball 17 times and there’s not a lot of chances, so it just didn’t work out for him. He’s been working hard.”