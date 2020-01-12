GREEN BAY, Wis. — If this was a final goodbye to Marshawn Lynch, he delivered a memorable farewell as only he could.

Lynch, in his third game since coming out of retirement, scored two second-half touchdowns in the Seahawks’ 28-23 playoff loss to the Packers on Sunday night, then dispensed some yogi-like wisdom during a characteristically quirky 90-second postgame interview at Lambeau Field.

How would you describe your comeback, Marshawn?

“It was solid,” he said.

And scoring four touchdowns in three games?

“Pretty solid.”

What’s going through your mind right now?

“Shoot, we lost.”

Come back next year?

“I mean, shoot, we’ll see.”

Editor’s note: The following video contains expletives:

Marshawn Lynch speaks to the media after Seattle’s loss to Green Bay at Lambeau Field. (Adam Jude / The Seattle Times)

Then he wanted to deliver a message:

“Look,” he said, “I’ll say like this though: This is a vulnerable time for a lot of these young dudes, you feel me? They don’t be taking care of their chicken right, you feel me? So if it was me, or if I had a opportunity to let these little young (teammates) know something, I’d say take care of y’all money, African, because that (stuff) don’t last forever now.

“I’ve been on the other side of retirement and it’s good when you get over there and you can do what the (expletive) you want to. So I tell y’all right now while y’all in it: Take care of y’all bread, so when y’all done you can go ahead and take care of yourself. So while y’all in it right now, take care of y’all’s bodies, take care of y’all’s chicken, take care of y’all’s mental. Because, look, we ain’t lasting that long. I had a couple players that I played with that they’re no longer here no more — they’re no longer — so you feel me? Take care of y’all mentals, y’all bodies, y’all chicken, so when y’all ready to walk away y’all walk away and you’ll be able to do what y’all want to do.”

Lynch, 33, had spoken to the team in the locker room after the game.

“He just thanked us,” linebacker K.J. Wright said. “It’s just, it’s all so surreal that it happened for him to come back, and to have a legend come back and look good was amazing.

“These past few weeks were great, just having him scoring each and every game. His presence was truly felt.”