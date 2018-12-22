Is there any chance Pete Carroll would punt Sunday night's game against the Chiefs knowing all the Seahawks had to do was beat the lowly Cardinals next week to make the playoffs?

By Friday afternoon, the Seahawks injury report looked more like an injury scroll.

Out was safety Tedric Thompson. Questionable was safety Bradley McDougald, defensive tackle Jarran Reed, cornerback Shaquill Griffin, running back Rashaad Penny, and offensive linemen D.J. Fluker and Germain Ifedi. Even long snapper Tyler Ott missed practice with an illness.

And it had to make you wonder: Is there any chance Pete Carroll would punt Sunday night’s game against the Chiefs knowing all the Seahawks had to do was beat the lowly Cardinals next week to make the playoffs? Would he rest players who could otherwise play for the sake of long-term health?

These are fair questions for anyone wired like a normal person. Carroll, as you might have figured out by now, is not wired like a normal person.

Would you consider resting players if the team cannot clinch a playoff spot Sunday night?

“No, absolutely not,” Carroll said. “If we couldn’t clinch, we might do what? No. Whatever that is no. We’re going to try and win a football game and we’ll do whatever we can.”

Of course, with Washington losing Saturday, the Seahawks can clinch with a win over Kansas City. But even with that being the case, there is a case for resting guys who can play but might not be at their best. Fivethirtyeight.com says that even if the Seahawks lose Sunday night, they still have a 94 percent chance of making the postseason. In fact, at this point, the site says even if the Seahawks lose out, there’s a 63 percent chance of making the postseason.

Given how good Kansas City (11-3) is, how bad Arizona (3-11) is, and how vital depth is to making any kind of deep playoff run, it would make sense to give serviceable yet banged-up players a day off, no?

Maybe. But playing as though the Cardinals are a guaranteed win could also prove costly.

Yes, Arizona has lost five out of its past six, including a 40-14 defeat at the hands of the Falcons last week. And, yes, quarterback Josh Rosen was sacked six times before being replaced in the second half.

But the Cardinals did beat Green Bay at the beginning of the month and probably should have beaten Seattle when they met in Glendale earlier this season. Anything can happen in the NFL — especially against a division opponent with nothing to lose.

It’s interesting: As good as the Seahawks have been since 2012, they’ve never played a meaningless regular-season game. Or more accurately — they’ve never known they were playing in a meaningless regular-season game until after it started.

In 2012, they could have won the division if the 49ers lost in Week 17 (they didn’t.) In 2013, they had to beat the Rams in their final game to secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC (they did). Their Week 17 win over the Rams the next year earned them another No. 1 seed, their Week 17 win over the Cardinals in 2015 sent them to the playoffs and in 2016 they could have gotten a bye had the Falcons lost in Week 17 (they didn’t).

And though last year’s Week 17 loss to Arizona didn’t matter, they didn’t know that until after the game started.

In other words, Carroll has never really been in a situation where he knows he can afford to lose. But I’m also not sure his personality is capable of hedging on one game for the sake another.

My guess is that he won’t hold back anyone who feels like they can go. I’m not even sure he’d rest people against the Cardinals if the Seahawks lock up a playoff spot Sunday night.

Would that be unwise? Maybe. But Pete only knows one way. That’s not about to change.