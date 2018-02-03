By Friday, tickets to Super Bowl LII were the second-highest priced ever on the secondary market. And those prices are largely due to what has happened since the collapse of that market in Glendale, Ariz., three years ago when the Patriots played the Seahawks.

By Friday, tickets to Super Bowl LII between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles were the second-highest priced ever on the secondary market. And those high prices are largely due to what has happened since the collapse of that market in Glendale, Ariz., three years ago when the Patriots played the Seahawks.

That debacle led to the highest average Super Bowl street prices ever and saw hundreds of fans denied their pre-purchased seats. Since then, rampant speculation by brokers selling tickets months ahead of time has greatly diminished. Instead, the secondary ticket supply is now largely controlled by companies partnered with the NFL and its teams and has reduced the volume of broker seats being sold.

“There’s less risk-taking happening in the market today, and there’s less supply,” said Jesse Lawrence, president of New York-based TicketIQ, an online ticketing-resale platform with software that tracks 90 percent of the secondary market nationwide. “And when there’s less supply, prices typically move higher.”

Lawrence has coined the term “Slow Ticketing” to describe what’s going on with the Super Bowl and other single-day events such as major music concerts and Broadway shows. Primary event owners such as the NFL and its teams are doling out the ticket supply largely to preferred partners who then sell them earlier on over a more prolonged period of time.

That helps limit the supply of available seats at any given moment and — as Lawrence said — keeps prices high.

By mid-afternoon Friday, according to Ticket IQ data, the average price of a ticket to Sunday’s game was $5,815, compared with $4,990 at that point last year. Four years ago, in the last “non-busted” ticket market before the Glendale disaster, the average Friday price before the Super Bowl — when the Seahawks beat Denver — was $2,480.

The cheapest “get in” ticket Friday midafternoon was $3,250, compared with $2,645 a year ago and $2,950 in 2016. It was $1,247 the year before the 2015 Super Bowl in Glendale.

The number of tickets available on the secondary market as of Friday was about 2,000. Lawrence said Super Bowls before the busted market in Glendale used to have 8,000 to 13,000 seats for sale during the week leading into the game.

Brokers once counted on a Super Bowl supply glut and falling ticket prices as kickoff approached. They took orders months in advance for tickets they didn’t have in hand, waited until the week before the big game to buy them once prices fell and profited off the difference.

But in Glendale, the popularity of the Seahawks and Patriots and thousands of Seattle residents descending on Arizona helped keep prices high. Also in that final week, a handful of major brokers with close ties to NFL teams withheld ticket stashes from sale right away, choking off supply and causing street prices to double beyond $10,000 per ticket.

Brokers faced financial ruin in filling their orders, or simply “busted” them and walked away. Some NFL teams compounded the supply shortage by not releasing allotted tickets to former players, employees, sponsors and season-ticket holders — who often resell those seats to brokers in pre-arranged deals — until the last minute.

After Glendale, lawsuits flared, government investigations began and many brokers either went out of business or gave up on speculative “short selling” altogether.

What has emerged is a more stable market, but ingrained with higher prices and no late discounts. Super Bowl ticket prices jumped 23 percent over the final week in 2016, 52 percent last year and more than 40 percent so far this year.

The past two years, the NFL has partnered with the NFL On Location Experience company to sell Super Bowl ticket packages as early as six weeks into the regular season. As a result, the league’s partner had many of the tickets that brokers once relied on and packaged single seats with airfare, hotels and entertainment options for $5,000 to $10,000 and up to mostly corporate clients.

After the conference championships, about 2,000 specific $4,387.50 packages were being sold to Eagles and Patriots fans offering one ticket and one pregame party entry, but no airfare or accommodations. By Friday, they were sold out.

On Location CEO John Collins told the Bloomberg Business of Sports podcast that stability was needed.

“It’s a terrible look for any rights holder when a fan writes a big check to get to a game, then finds out that what he bought isn’t what he thought he bought and he can’t get into the stadium,” he said. “The motivation for the league is to give fans certainty.”

The NFL-Ticketmaster venture NFL Ticket Exchange touts itself as the only way for fans to guarantee they’re buying authentic Super Bowl seats on the secondary market. By midweek, the average price for a ticket on NFL Ticket Exchange was $5,517. In other words, the NFL’s business venture is profiting just as a broker would off higher secondary market prices, caused partly by the league’s NFL On Location Experience deal keeping supply low as the game approaches.