GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The field at State Farm Stadium turned into a Super Bowl slip and slide.

Players from both teams had a hard time keeping their footing Sunday, leading several to change their cleats.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes slipped while trying to make a cut, but was able to gain a few more yards. Kansas City receiver Skyy Moore lost his footing on a jet sweep and running back Isiah Pacheco even slipped during his celebration after scoring a touchdown.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was among the players who changed cleats to get better traction.

It’s not the first time this season Kansas City has had footing problems at State Farm Stadium.

In their season opener against the Arizona Cardinals, the Chiefs had all kinds of trouble with the playing surface.

First-round pick Trent McDuffie, who had earned a starting job, injured his hamstring when he slipped and end up on injured reserve.

Kicker Harrison Butker also got injured when his plant foot slipped on a kickoff, forcing him to miss games and ultimately change his entire approach to kicking for the remainder of the season.

The NFL spent nearly two years preparing the field for the Super Bowl. The grass at State Farm Stadium is on a giant tray that is rolled in and out of the retractable roof stadium.

