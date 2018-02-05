The Seahawks have their lowest odds to win the Super Bowl since the 2012 season.

We’re now officially into the NFL offseason, and it’s one that begins with the lowest expectations for the Seahawks since 2012, when Russell Wilson had yet to play a professional game.

That became even more clear in the hours following the Eagles’ win in Super Bowl 52 Sunday when the Vegas casinos began setting odds to win Super Bowl 53.

According to Bovada, the Seahawks are at 28-1, tied with the Chiefs and Jacksonville and behind 12 other teams.

Here are the odds of the top 15 teams:

Odds to Win Super Bowl 53

New England Patriots 5/1

Green Bay Packers 9/1

Philadelphia Eagles 9/1

Minnesota Vikings 12/1

Pittsburgh Steelers 12/1

Atlanta Falcons 18/1

Dallas Cowboys 18/1

Los Angeles Rams 18/1

New Orleans Saints 18/1

San Francisco 49ers 20/1

Carolina Panthers 25/1

Houston Texans 25/1

Jacksonville Jaguars 28/1

Kansas City Chiefs 28/1

Seattle Seahawks 28/1

As you can see, the Seahawks also have just the ninth-best odds in the NFC and third-best in the NFC West behind the Rams (18-1) and 49ers (20-1).

That does seem awfully high for the 49ers and I’m not sure a consensus opinion is that San Francisco has of yet surpassed Seattle in the NFL hierarchy.

But it does all illustrate how quickly things have changed for the Seahawks, who since Wilson’s emergence in 2012 have annually been regarded as a Super Bowl favorite.

This time a year ago, the Seahawks were 16-1 to win the Super Bowl, the fifth-lowest odds of any NFL team behind the Patriots, Dallas, Green Bay and Pittsburgh (and, yep, two of those teams ahead of Seattle didn’t even make the playoffs, indicative of how what we think in February doesn’t always materialize in the fall).

The year before, heading into 2016 offseason, Seattle was still listed as a co-favorite to win the Super Bowl along with the Pats and the Steelers (the year that Denver beat Carolina in Super Bowl 50).

And Seattle was one of the leading favorites in each of the previous three years, including in 2013 – or following Wilson’s rookie year in 2012 — when the Seahawks’ late surge convinced the betting public that they were a team on the rise. Seattle had odds of 17-2 to win the Super Bowl heading into the 2013 season behind only Denver and the 49ers at 6-1, the two teams Seattle would ultimately beat in the NFC title game and then the Super Bowl.

Seattle was again one of the favorites the following two offseasons (in fact, listed at 6-1 to win the Super Bowl after the loss to the Patriots in Super Bowl XLIX.)

Not that any of this means anything — consider that the Eagles were 35-1 to win the Super Bowl in September.

But as a gauge of what the public thinks, the Seahawks can truly say this year that not many people are giving them much of a chance.