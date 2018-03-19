The Seahawks on Monday hosted veteran free agent Tom Johnson as the team attempts to replenish its defensive front.

That the Seahawks are going to add to the defensive line in the offseason is a given.

But exactly who and how remains the question.

Seattle was reported again by Yahoo.com’s Jordan Schultz to be in the running for Ndamukong Suh, the five-time Pro Bowler who is making a tour of the Americas as he tries to find a new home after his release last week by Miami.

But Suh also added another suitor — or is that Suh-tor? — with Shultz reporting that the Dallas Cowboys are also interested along with the Rams, where Suh is expected to visit Tuesday, and the Seahawks, Saints and Titans, the latter two the teams he has already visited.

Dallas has less cap space than Seattle has affordable housing so it’s sort of hard to see how the Cowboys could fit him in. But then the old NFL maxim is that teams can always find cap space if they really want to.

Who knows when Ndamukong will find a Suh-table home or a place he finds Suh-perior.

The Seahawks will only hope that maybe he can give them some added defensive Suh-port in 2018.

But if not, Seattle continues to look for other alternatives.

It was confirmed that the Seahawks on Monday hosted Minnesota veteran Tom Johnson for a visit.

Johnson would appear able to fill in for the departed Sheldon Richardson as a three-technique tackle, regarded as particularly strong against the run.

The 6-3, 288-pounder has 16 sacks in his four years with the Vikings and also is regarded as a solid run defender.

Here’s how Pro Football Focus assessed Johnson in its free agent preview: “Johnson was seen as a designated interior pass-rusher for the majority of his career, but he has reinvented himself as an every down 3-technique in recent years. Consistently ask him to hold up against double teams or reduce down to a 1-technique, and you’re going to have a bad time. But let him go one-on-one and shoot a gap, and he can still make plays. At 33 years old, contenders in need of interior pass-rush are going to be giving him a look at this point in his career.”

According to PFF, Johnson’s 736 snaps this past season were the second-most of his career and his 9.1 run-stop percentage was 12th-best among defensive tackles and a career high while he only finished 24th in pass-rush productivity this past season at 5.3.

Johnson has a particularly interesting story having not played in an NFL regular season game until he was 27, and spending time in the Arena League, NFL Europe and the CFL (he was a teammate of Brandon Browner’s with Calgary) before finally breaking through and making it with the Saints in 2011.

The Seahawks also have gotten a visit from Quinton Dial, who played for the 49ers from 2013-16 and spent last season with the Packers, making 12 tackles in 13 games.

Seattle’s defensive line has taken an obvious hit this offseason with the loss of Richardson, the trade of Michael Bennett and the likely possibility that Cliff Avril has played his final game.

If the Seahawks had to play a game today, the starting defensive line might well consist of Frank Clark and Dion Jordan at end and Jarran Reed and Nazair Jones at tackle.

The Seahawks also tendered exclusive rights free agents Quinton Jefferson and Branden Jackson to keep them in the fold and signed Barkevious Mingo, listed as a linebacker but appearing likely to also played extensively as a rush end.

But Seattle will need more than that heading into training camp. So for now, the search to add to the Suh-pporting cast up front continues.