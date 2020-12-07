The Seahawks’ suddenly struggling offense will be getting some reinforcements soon, including one possibly sooner than expected.

During his Monday radio show on ESPN 710 Seattle, coach Pete Carroll confirmed that running back Rashaad Penny will return to practice this week, saying Penny will practice for the first time on Wednesday.

Over the next few weeks, the Seahawks will also get back receiver Josh Gordon, who was conditionally reinstated last week and can play in the final two regular-season games.

And Carroll said that tight end Greg Olsen is doing “terrifically’’ in his recovery from a plantar fascia injury and that “he’s really coming back fast.’’

Olsen was placed on Injured Reserve Nov. 23 and by rule has to miss at least one more game. When he went on IR following his injury in the fourth quarter against Arizona, the expectation seemed to be he’d likely miss the rest of the regular season but could potentially return for the postseason.

But Carroll’s comments backed up Olsen’s over the weekend to the New York Daily News after the unveiling of a heart center in Charlotte, N.C., that his family — Olsen’s 8-year-old son, T.J., was born with congenital heart disease — helped fund and build.

“Right now I’m rehabbing to come back and finish this year,” Olsen said. “I’m doing really well. I’m hoping to be back here hopefully in the next few weeks, before the end of the regular season and hopefully onward for a while in the playoffs. So my season is by no means over. I’m really making good strides. I’ve made a lot of good progress in the first two weeks. So I’m hoping (to have) another couple weeks of progress like I’ve had (already), and hopefully (I’ll) be able to finish this thing up.”

Carroll also said starting right tackle Brandon Shell “has a good chance to practice this week’’ after missing the past two games with a sprained ankle. Shell’s absence Sunday led to the Seahawks playing fourth-team right tackle Chad Wheeler in the fourth quarter.

Carroll noted that the Seahawks this week play Shell’s former team, the New York Jets, “so I know he’ll do everything he can’’ to make it back.

A Seahawks offense that was on pace to set numerous team records over the first half of the season can suddenly use all the help it can get, and the addition/return of Penny, Gordon and Olsen could be a big boost over the next month.

Carroll said during the show that both running backs Chris Carson (foot) and Carlos Hyde (toe) continue to deal with injuries and that Hyde’s limited use in Sunday’s 17-12 loss to the Giants was due in large part to his health. Adding Penny — the team’s first-round pick in 2018 — will be much-welcomed depth heading into the playoffs.

Carroll also said of Carson that “the soreness in his foot isn’t gone but he’s playing with it.’’ Carson played 58% of snaps Sunday, on par with his season average, and his 13 carries were his fourth-most of the season.

The offense, though, was held to a season-low in points, with only one touchdown, which didn’t come until there was 6:15 left in the game.

Quarterback Russell Wilson, who spent the first half of the season on pace to shatter the single-season touchdown record of 55 set by Peyton Manning in 2013, has now thrown just six in the past five games and is on pace for 43 — still a career high and team record pace but far off where he was when he threw 28 in the first seven games.

Carroll said he would be vague about what he felt went wrong offensively Sunday because the Seahawks might have to play the Giants again in the playoffs. If the season ended today, that’s exactly who Seattle would face in the first round as New York holds the lead in the NFC East and the No. 4 seed. Seattle fell to the fifth seed with Sunday’s loss, combined with a win by the Rams over Arizona.

But in general, Carroll said the Giants’ plan was to play soft and prevent the Seahawks from making big plays; They had only four gains of longer than 20 yards in the game and none longer than 28. He said that forced Wilson to hold onto the ball for long periods of time as he waited for receivers to get open.

Carroll noted the overall positives of Wilson trying to bide time have far outweighed the negatives in his career. But Sunday was not one of those days as Wilson was sacked five times for a loss of 47 yards. Carroll said “those plays are killers.’’

Carroll also said the Seahawks need to realize that defenses are playing them differently now than earlier in the season.

“We have to be able to adapt,’’ he said. “It is different than it is now.’’

Carroll said he felt the Seahawks did not do that Sunday.

“As the game went on, we didn’t adjust as much as I would have liked,’’ Carroll said.

Carroll said the Seahawks “kept thinking we were going to get it done’’ with the plan that they had.

Wilson noted that the Seahawks went to more of a quick-passing game in the second half to try to combat the Giants’ strategy. Seattle had a 29-to-6 dropback-to-run ratio in the second half and also went no-huddle often in the fourth quarter.

But Carroll said Monday the Seahawks “needed to change the rhythm of it’’ more than they did.

Here are a few more notes from Carroll’s radio show:

— Carroll said an MRI on safety Ryan Neal, who suffered a hip pointer in the game, did not reveal significant damage so he thinks there’s a chance Neal may not have to miss much time, if any.

— Carroll said bypassing a field goal from the 37-yard line in the first half was due to determining Jason Myers’ range during pregame warmups. “We had assessed it in pregame that we were out of the range to go for it,’’ Carroll said, other than if it was an end-of-half attempt. “… It was a 55-yarder with some unpredictability about the way the wind was going in that direction.’’

— Carroll said Jamal Adams is playing at “85%’’ with a shoulder injury suffered against the Rams. “He’ll be a little bit better as the shoulder tightens up,’’ he said.

— The Giants’ two touchdowns came on consecutive drives in the third quarter of 80 and 48 yards, each heavily dominated by running plays. Carroll said “we had a span of about eight plays that wasn’t like any of the rest of the game. … The game was close that 4-5 plays like that gave them a chance to win the football game. It shouldn’t have been like that.’’ Carroll said the Seahawks got caught out of position on the 60-yard run by Wayne Gallman that set up the first TD and then also had a defender who “missed a fit.’’ Of the play in general, he said “guys made a mistake in judgment.’’ Carroll said Seattle was in man coverage on the touchdown pass to Alfred Morris with someone simply not making the adjustment to get Morris covered.