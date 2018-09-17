There wasn't very much to get excited about in the Seahawks' defeat to the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football. Bob Condotta breaks it down by position group, and no one gets an A.

CHICAGO — Here are some initial grades on the Seahawks following a 24-17 loss to the Bears Monday night.

QUARTERBACK

In the place where Russell Wilson had his breakout game came a performance in which he mostly seemed on the verge of falling apart.

Wilson could do little through the first three quarters — just 9-20 for 69 yards — and also rarely made plays with his feet.

And just when you wondered if he might be ready to pull off a miracle comeback, he threw a killer pick-six.

There are lots of reasons for Wilson’s struggles but he has to be better.

Grade: D

RUNNING BACK

All sorts of curious things here as Chris Carson started, got just six carries, then watched most of the second half from the bench.

Not the running game Seattle wanted at all, though Rashaad Penny showed some signs of life late.

Grade: D

TIGHT END

Will Dissly again had a nice game but overall it’s hard to be happy about much on offense.

Grade: C

RECEIVER

Tyler Lockett had a really nice catch for a touchdown in the fourth quarter and Brandon Marshall had some good moments. But the receivers seemed to have a hard time getting open.

Grade: D

OFFENSIVE LINE

The Seahawks allowed five sacks in the first half and the running game went nowhere. But most of the sacks seemed to be either due to coverage or Wilson just being hesitant. Still, a tough day.

Grade: D

DEFENSIVE LINE

The pass rush was again lacking, especially early on, but Seattle played the run well and rookie Rasheem Green played well, seeming to take over the starting role at end in the second half.

Grade: B

LINEBACKER

Given everything, it wasn’t bad at all.

Mychal Kendricks, signed Thursday, batted down one pass and had a sack early in the third quarter, finally giving some stability to Seattle’s weakside linebacker spot. And Austin Calitro seemed to get better as the game wore on.

Grade: B

SECONDARY

Also not all that bad considering everything — Seattle has five interceptions in two games after having just 12 all of last season, with Shaquill Griffin getting two against the Bears.

The Seahawks often went with a three-safety, three-cornerback look in nickel situations, basically calling on Bradley McDougald to be a weakside linebacker, and it seemed to work well as Seattle kept Trubisky confused and he often resorted to futile scrambling.

Grade: B

SPECIAL TEAMS

Sebastian Janikowski gave Seattle life with his 56-yard field goal to end the first half and Michael Dickson’s drop kick following Seattle’s first touchdown pinned the Bears at their 15.

But the return games remain lacking.

Grade: B