Seattle got improved play from its quarterback, running backs and offensive line in a 24-13 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. And this despite a makeshift offensive line grouping that was without injured starters Justin Britt and Ethan Pocic.

QUARTERBACK

This was by far Russell Wilson’s best game of the season as he finished with a 109.8 passer rating that accurately portrayed his efficiency.

He seemed far more assured in his throwing, getting rid of the ball quickly and decisively and executed a plan that seemed to call for more quick-hitting throws — likely to help negate Dallas’ pass rush. He was also perfectly on-target on two second-quarter touchdown passes, and for the first time this season didn’t have an interception.

He was particularly good on third downs as the Seahawks hit on five in a row during the pivotal second quarter.

Grade: A-minus.

RUNNING BACK

Finally, what the Seahawks had been hoping to see, a lot of Chris Carson runs and a rushing attack that looked a little like the old days

It was far from dominant, but Seattle got a lot of steady, timely gains and, if nothing else, forced the Cowboys to stay honest to the running game.

Carson finished with 102 yards on a whopping 32 attempts — 12 in the fourth quarter — capping the game with an 11-yard run on third-and-11 on Seattle’s final drive.

So much for being gassed.

One negative? First-round pick Rashaad Penny again struggled with just five yards on three carries, with his only carry in the second half resulting in a fumble that was credited to Wilson.

Grade: A-minus.

TIGHT END

This was the best game of the year for Nick Vannett, a third-year tight end who matched his season total with four reception for 27 yards and helped key a third-quarter TD drive. Will Dissly also remains a solid blocker.

Grade: B-plus.

WIDE RECEIVER

Tyler Lockett is holding his own as the Seahawks try to make do in Doug Baldwin’s absence, with four catches for 77 yards and a touchdown. But Brandon Marshall had some early struggles, with three drops before he corralled a 27-yarder from Wilson that jumpstarted a third-quarter scoring drive. Jaron Brown had his first TD as a Seahawk, as well. But it was a good game for Seattle to be able to win without needing a lot of dynamic plays from its receiving corps.

Grade: C-plus.

OFFENSIVE LINE

What seemed like a makeshift group — with Joey Hunt making his second career start at center, J.R Sweezy moving to left guard for injured Ethan Pocic and D.J. Fluker making his first start of his Seahawks career at right guard — played as well as the line has this season.

The Seahawks seemed particularly effective running up the middle helping Carson, which seemed a credit to the play of the three interior blockers.

Seattle’s tackles also did a nice job mitigating Dallas’ pass rush as Wilson was sacked just twice for 10 yards. He was sacked 12 times in the Seahawks’ first two games combined.

Grade: B-plus.

DEFENSIVE LINE

The best game of the season for Frank Clark, who had one sack and helped force another with a quick rush that allowed Mychal Kendricks a clean-up sack. Clark now has three sacks in three games.

Jarran Reed also had two sacks and Quinton Jefferson had four quarterback hits.

Grade: A.

LINEBACKERS

Bobby Wagner returned and appeared to make it a personal mission early to keep Ezekiel Elliott in check. Elliott finished with 127 yards but it never felt like the Seahawks weren’t in control of the game up front.

Kendricks continues to be a pleasant surprise, while Barkevious Mingo also had his first sack as a Seahawk.

Grade: A.

SECONDARY

Statistically, a game that lived up to the Legion of Boom’s reputation.

Earl Thomas started things off with a shoetip interception of a pass tipped by Tre Flowers in the first quarter.

Justin Coleman added a Kam Chancellor-like strip of Ezekiel Elliott for a fumble in the fourth quarter.

Throughout, the Seahawks simply made it hard on Dak Prescott to do anything through the air.

Prescott was intercepted twice and finished with just 168 yards passing and a 54.5 passer rating.

Grade: A

SPECIAL TEAMS

Shaquem Griffin and Coleman each had good open-field tackles in the fourth quarter, the latter pinning Dallas back at its own 20 on a drive following a quick Seattle three-and-out when the game started to feel a little in doubt.

Sebastian Janikowski had a tidy 47-yard field goal on the last play of the first half that gave Seattle an added scoring edge that proved critical down the stretch.

Grade: B.

PLAYER OF THE GAME:

Seahawks running back Chris Carson, who finished with a career-high 32 carries, and also notched the first 100-yard performance of his pro career, with 102 rushing yards and a touchdown.