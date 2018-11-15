The Seahawks were good in the pass rush, and got some huge players from Russell Wilson and his stable of running backs that now has to be regarded as one of the best trios in the NFL.

Here are some quick grades on Seattle’s potentially season-altering 27-24 comeback win over the Packers on Thursday night.

QUARTERBACK

Russel Wilson was bad early — he overthrew a wide open Doug Baldwin for a touchdown in the first quarter, which forced Seattle to settle for a field goal. But after going 3 for 8 for 12 yards in the first quarter he was 10 for 11 for 101 in the second and sterling throughout the rest of the game. He came up clutch in the fourth quarter while Aaron Rodgers wilted. Pick on Wilson all you want for the off-target throw early. But when it mattered most he was the best QB on the field.

Grade: B-plus.

TAILBACKS

The Chris Carson early fumble is hard to overlook completely. But take that out and this was another good night for a Seattle tailback crew that, at this point, has to be considered one of the best in the NFL. Carson finished with 83 yards and a TD and Rashaad Penny had 46 as the Seahawks easily won the rushing battle.

Grade: B.

RECEIVER

Was this Doug Baldwin’s breakout game? Appearing healthy for the first time all season Baldwin was a factor throughout. He scored his first TD in the second quarter, and was wide open for another in the first. And he finished with a season-high seven receptions.

David Moore made the big catch on a third down in the third quarter to spark the drive that got Seattle going in the third quarter,

And Tyler Lockett had the two huge catches on consecutive plays to key the game-winning drive and finished with 71 yards, hauling in five receptions from five targets.

Grade: A.

TIGHT END

Nick Vannett continues to come up with a key play or two every game. His 17-yard catch on a second-and-six set up Carson’s TD in the second quarter. And Ed Dickson had the game-winner on a night the Seahawks hardly missed Jimmy Graham, who had just one catch for 13 yards for the Packers before leaving with a thumb injury.

Grade: A.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Too many false starts and a couple of sacks allowed. But another 173 yards rushing was huge, as was giving Wilson the time he needed on the key late third downs.

Grade: B-plus.

DEFENSIVE LINE

The defense came up big when it had to. Seattle shut down Green Bay’s running game (the Packers had just 48 yards) and Seattle had five sacks.

Frank Clark had two more sacks and now has 10 for the year. Rookie Rasheem Green, a third-round pick out of USC who is healthy again after missing four games with a sprained ankle, also had his first career sack in the fourth quarter, that coming on a third down to force the Packers to kick a field goal.

Grade: B.

LINEBACKERS

With K.J. Wright out, the Seahawks opened the game largely using Barkevious Mingo at weakside linebacker along with five defensive backs. But the Seahawks moved away from that after the long touchdown pass by the Packers. Thereafter, they used Austin Calitro more at WLB and at times went with a dime look, with six defensive backs and one linebacker — Bobby Wagner. That look resulted in Clark’s second-quarter sack.

Wagner was stout early against the run.

Calitro stayed in the game throughout the second half and again came up big in a reserve role, finishing with five tackles and half a sack. Wagner was huge in the effort to control the run.

Grade: B-plus.

SECONDARY

Seattle had a few struggles.

The Seahawks were beaten for big gains in a few man-coverage situations, notably a 54-yard TD in the first half when Bradley McDougald seemed to lose track of tight end Robert Tonyan. Then, Shaquill Griffin was beaten for Davante Adams’ 57-yard gain in the fourth quarter that set up Green Bay’s final field goal. But beating Rodgers deserves a passing grade.

Grade: B-minus.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Another big day for Michael Dickson (52-yard average on four punts). And while Mason Crosby missed an early field goal that proved to be the difference, Sebastian Janikowski made his two attempts.

Grade: A.