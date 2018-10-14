It's good grades all around after Seattle made a statement with a 27-3 win over the Oakland Raiders in London on Sunday.

LONDON — Here are some quick grades from the Seahawks’ 27-3 win over the Raiders on Sunday.

QUARTERBACK

Russell Wilson didn’t have to do a whole lot with the running game again leading the way. Wilson was sharp early, hitting 3-of-4 on the first TD drive and later throwing another scoring pass to David Moore in the second quarter. Wilson, though, appeared to just overthrow an open Doug Baldwin on a possible TD pass later in the quarter.

Grade: B-plus.

RUNNING BACK

The numbers were again good – 155 yards by the end – and the running game was a big part of things early as Seattle ran it on nine of 14 plays on the first drive and Seattle had 48 yards on 13 rushes in the first quarter to again set the tone on the kind of game the Seahawks wanted it to be. Chris Carson had 59 yards but felt like he had more

Rashaad Penny, who didn’t get an offensive snap last week, was back in the mix Sunday with a 24-yard catch and run on the first series and 43 yards.

Grade: A.

RECEIVER

A solid day all-around from Doug Baldwin’s rebound (6 catches, 91 yards), to another sign of David Moore’s emergence — the fab early TD catch and another athletic play to pluck the ball out of the air on a fade route. Tyler Lockett also got his fifth touchdown of the season and Jaron Brown his second.

Grade: B-plus.

TIGHT END

There was plenty of reason to worry about this spot when it was revealed prior to the game that Nick Vannett wouldn’t play due to a back injury. That meant Seattle had to play with its third-and fourth-team tight ends Darrell Daniels and Tyrone Swoopes, the latter signed to the team this week and playing only his second NFL game. No matter, as Swoopes had a key 23-yard catch on the first drive to set up the touchdown.

Grade: A.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Yet another game where the offensive line could be viewed as nothing but a strength. The running game was consistent throughout and Wilson was sacked just once on a play when he had time to get rid of the ball. The tackles seemed to play especially well in pass protection — it may be time to start realizing that Germain Ifedi is really improving — and the interior was again solid.

Grade: A.

DEFENSIVE LINE

For a week, anyway, so much for worrying about the lack of a pass rush. Against the Raiders, Seattle had six sacks — all by linemen, with 2.5 from Frank Clark who basically just terrorized the Raiders all day.

Grade: A.

LINEBACKER

When the opposing offense has only 185 yards, then everybody on defense played well. Barkevious Mingo led the Seahawks with seven tackles and continues to be a revelation in his first year with Seattle.

Grade: A.

SECONDARY

There were a few missed tackles to mar the grade here. But Bradley McDougald had an early tone-setting hit on Amari Cooper, and Seattle didn’t allow a reception of longer than 12 yards to any receiver. Running back Jalen Richard had the Raiders’ longest reception: 21 yards.

Grade: A-minus.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Sebastian Janikowski was 2-2 on field goals and Michael Dickson pinned the Raiders at the 11 early in the game with a 51-yard punt.

Grade: A.