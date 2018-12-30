The Seahawks' special teams squads had their worst game of the year, and Russell Wilson had to run for his life behind a makeshift offensive line. But the Seahawks somehow found a way to win anyway.

The big picture is a 10-win season and a playoff berth in a “retooling season.’’ So keep that in mind in reviewing the grades from the Seahawks’ 27-24 win over the Cardinals, and what was perhaps Seattle’s worst overall performance of the season otherwise.

Maybe the Seahawks simply already had the playoffs on their mind.

On to the grades.

QUARTERBACK

Without the kind of pass protection he has been used to much of the season — he was sacked six times — Russell Wilson had to scramble often just to survive. But he made the key play at the key time — the 37-yard evasion and throw to Tyler Lockett — to set up the game-winning field goal. Along the way he also set Seattle franchise records for TD passes in a career (196) and a season (35).

Grade: A-minus.

TAILBACK

Against the worst rushing defense in the NFL there was surprisingly little room to run for most of the day. But Chris Carson at least made Arizona pay for one blown defense when he rumbled 61 yards to set up a touchdown in the second half. You imagined the Seahawks would have preferred to not give Carson 19 carries. But he used them to finish with his third straight 100-yard game and sixth of the season. Rashaad Penny returned from two weeks off due to a knee injury and looked a little rusty.

Grade: B.

RECEIVER

A hard group to judge on a day when Wilson was under pressure on almost every dropback. David Moore made a nice catch to set up the go-ahead field goal in the fourth quarter, and Tyler Lockett put Seattle ahead early when he broke wide open to catch his 10th touchdown pass of the season. Doug Baldwin had a couple of uncharacteristic drops.

Grade: C-plus.

TIGHT END

Nick Vannett had a couple of well-timed catches but also dropped a low throw in the third quarter that preceded the blocked punt for a TD.

Grade: C.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Boy, did the Seahawks miss starting guards J.R. Sweezy and D.J. Fluker. In the first game this season in which neither played this season, the Seattle offensive line was a mess. The Seahawks moved Germain Ifedi from right tackle to right guard to take the place of Fluker, who was in uniform but didn’t play, with George Fant at right tackle. Ethan Pocic again filled in for Sweezy at left guard. That meant the only two regular starters playing their normal spots were center Justin Britt and left tackle Duane Brown. It showed throughout as an Arizona defense whose only real strength is its pass rush pressured Wilson throughout — Wilson was sacked four times in the first half.

Grade: D.

DEFENSIVE LINE

Jarran Reed concluded what might have been one of the quietest really good seasons by a Seahawk in recent memory. He had a sack late in the first half to prevent an Arizona field goal attempt and then another to push the Cardinals back on their final drive. Reed finished with 10.5 sacks this season. The Seahawks held the Cardinals to almost nothing on the ground as well. Frank Clark got his career-high 13th sack, while Jacob Martin set up one touchdown with a strip sack that was recovered by Clark. And Nazair Jones forced a holding penalty in the fourth quarter by former Seahawk Oday Aboushi that set up a third-and-long that resulted in Clark’s forced fumble of Rosen that led to a fourth-quarter field goal.

Grade: A.

LINEBACKER

K.J. Wright looked as spry as he has all season on a screen pass to David Johnson on which he made an open field tackle to set up a third-and-long.

And Arizona’s lack of overall offense spoke to decent play by the linebackers.

Grade: B-plus.

SECONDARY

Shaquill Griffin left the game in the first half with a sprained ankle, forcing Akeem King into his first significant action as a left cornerback (he had played a lot the last few weeks as a slot defensive back). The Cardinals noticed, and targeted King a lot the rest of the way. King also got beat on a Larry Fitzgerald touchdown pass in the second quarter. But otherwise, the secondary played well enough.

Grade: B-mius.

SPECIAL TEAMS

The kicking game was as bad on Sunday against the Cardinals as it has been good at times this season.

Arizona scored 11 points off blocked or deflected punts and set up another field goal on a long punt return. At least Sebastian Janikowski hit the two field goals needed to win it. That pushed this grade up from an F-minus.

Grade: F.