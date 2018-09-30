The Seahawks beat the Cardinals and showed, once again, that they have a run game. But how good can anyone feel about the future with Earl Thomas likely lost for the season?

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Some of the numbers told a surprisingly happy tale for the Seattle Seahawks in Sunday’s 20-17 win at Arizona.

Seattle rushed for 171 yards, its most since tallying 194 yards against the Colts in the fourth game of the 2017 season. The Seahawks averaged 5.0 yards per attempt against the Cardinals on Sunday.

And they held a third consecutive opponent to 303 yards or fewer, with the Cardinals managing just 263.

It all led coach Pete Carroll to say for a second consecutive Sunday that he feels the team’s winning formula is coming together.

“To put up (171 rushing yards) is awesome,’’ Carroll said. “That is right where we want to get to. We can play off of that, we can fit off of that. We can put our team together off of that. It is the closing of the circle that we talked about — special teams, defense and running the football. I am really fired up for where we are the last two weeks.’’

But then again, Seattle also needed a near miracle to beat what is now the only winless team in the NFL, a performance that hardly instills confidence that the Seahawks can beat the high-flying Rams next week at CenturyLink Field. (Plus, they’ll have to do so without injured free safety Earl Thomas).

These grades reflect the mixed emotions of the day.

QUARTERBACK

The Seahawks seemed content to largely dink and dunk against the Cardinals, which led to Russell Wilson completing 19 of 26 passes for a season-low 172 yards. Seattle was content also to ride a breakout running game. Wilson did his most running of the season, with 21 yards on four attempts, and the zone-read had its biggest positive impact of the year for Seattle. But Wilson also took a sack on a fourth-down play in the first half that could have resulted in three Arizona points.

GRADE: B.

TAILBACK

Mike Davis got the surprise start in place of injured Chris Carson and ahead of rookie Rashaad Penny, with Carroll saying the Seahawks wanted to go with the more experienced player.

With a career-high 101 yards on 21 attempts, Davis played well enough that he further muddies the waters surrounding Seattle’s tailback rotation. After going all of 2017 without a 100-yard rushing performance, Seattle has now had a 100-yard rusher for two consecutive weeks. Davis also caught all four of his targets for 23 yards. Penny also played his best game with 49 yards on nine attempts.

GRADE: A.

RECEIVER

Second-year player David Moore was the highlight here as he made the first two catches of his NFL career, including a 30-yarder that set up Seattle’s touchdown in the third quarter. Doug Baldwin also returned to make five catches. But Baldwin was twice held a yard short on third-down receptions as Seattle went 0 for 10 on third downs. Brandon Marshall had another drop and just one catch for 5 yards but Tyler Lockett continued his solid season with five receptions on six targets.

GRADE: B-minus.

TIGHT END

Losing Will Dissly to a patellar tendon injury is brutal as he was becoming a key to the running game with his blocking and had shown much more advanced receiving skills than anyone expected. Seattle will have to add at least one tight end this week — likely Darrell Daniels off the practice squad — and hope Ed Dickson can make it back quickly once he is eligible following Week 6.

GRADE: B.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Given how many recent Seattle-Arizona games have gone, this one qualified as a pretty big success for the offensive line as the Seahawks rushed for the aforementioned 171 yards and also gave up just two sacks. Seattle seemed particularly effective running up the middle or to the right behind right guard D.J. Fluker and tackle Germain Ifedi.

GRADE: B.

DEFENSIVE LINE

Seattle’s outside pass rush was again mostly non-existent as the Seahawks had just one sack — from tackle Jarran Reed — and Arizona quarterback Josh Rosen sometimes seemed to have all day. Seattle was fortunate the Cardinals’ receivers dropped at least four catchable passes. But some of that was to be expected, with Dion Jordan and Rasheem Green out with injuries. Seattle won’t be able to get away with that kind of performance against the Rams, though. And the run defense overall was good enough.

GRADE: B-minus.

LINEBACKERS

After a few runs got away early in the game, Bobby Wagner and Mychal Kendricks pretty much put the clamps on David Johnson, who had just 4 yards on 11 attempts in the second half. Wagner also broke up a pass with a hard hit on Larry Fitzgerald in the first quarter, setting an early tone as Fitzgerald (three receptions, 28 yards) had one of his least effective games against the Seahawks. Kendricks continues to be a revelation with another six tackles, two for a loss.

GRADE: B-plus.

SECONDARY

Everything about this position changes now with the injury to Thomas. Expect Tedric Thompson to take over as the starter, but for Seattle to also look at what Delano Hill and Shalom Luani can offer, and figure out the best combinations alongside strong safety Bradley McDougald. A few dropped passes helped the Seahawks — Thomas was caught out of position on a deep pass that J.J. Nelson dropped in the first half. But Tre Flowers and Shaquill Griffin played well. Flowers’ early forced fumble should have made it a much easier day for the Seahawks.

GRADE: B-minus.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Sebastian’s Janikowski’s two missed field goals are a big splotch on the grade here. But then he came through with the 52-yarder at the end to win it and at least put a happy face on things. Still, the Seahawks aren’t going to survive that kind of performance every week. The coverage units were solid — led by Shaquem Griffin, who had two tackles — and punter Michael Dickson helped Seattle win the field position battle with two punts downed inside the 20 and a net of 42.5.

GRADE: C.

SEAHAWKS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Davis made Carroll’s decision to start him at tailback look good with his hard, decisive running all day. Davis’ performance included a 20-yard touchdown on Seattle’s second possession of the game, a 1-yard score in the third quarter, and then a 13-yarder that sparked the winning drive. Davis’ play means it’s going to be hard to keep him out of the rotation going forward. But then, whose snaps will his come at the expense of? On Sunday, that felt like a question for another day.