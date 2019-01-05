Russell Wilson did his job well, the Seahawks got solid play from its linebackers, and the punting flipped the field on several occasions. But overall, Seattle simply couldn't counter everything Dallas threw its way.

ARLINGTON, Texas – There’s never really a good way for a season to end, and the way the Seahawks went out in 2018 will lead to lots of questions.

Why didn’t the Seahawks just concede that Dallas was selling out to stop the run, and just let it fly more?

And why did the defense give up leads quickly each time it got them?

There will be plenty of time to stew over everything now as Seattle’s season comes to sudden end with a 24-22 wild-card game defeat to the Cowboys.

On to the grades.

QUARTERBACK

Russell Wilson didn’t have his best day, but he wasn’t the problem as he had little run game to help him out and the game plan also didn’t seem to do him a lot of favors. Wilson maybe needed to use his legs more — his two runs were critical on the first TD.

Grade: B.

TAILBACK

Chris Carson was used a lot in the last month of the season and he sort of looked it, held to 16 yards on eight carries in the first half. The Seahawks used Mike Davis and Rashaad Penny a lot more in the second half and they gave the running game a little life. But Seattle proved no match for one of the best rushing defenses in the NFL.

Grade: C.

RECEIVER

Boy, do Seattle’s receivers make big plays at key times.

Tyler Lockett’s sideline grab in the first half was another in a long line of highlight-reel plays this season.

And then Doug Baldwin’s toe-scraping catch on fourth down to set up Seattle’s first TD. That alone gives this an A grade.

But Seattle’s receivers also seemed too often covered up – this was a game when the Seahawks really needed something out of David Moore and/or Jaron Brown.

Grade: B.

TIGHT END

Sort of weird use of the tight ends at times in this game. Nick Vannett’s biggest play may have been a block that helped Russell Wilson run for a first down on a third-and-five just before Wilson’s TD run.

Grade: B.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Hopes that the return of J.R. Sweezy and D.J. Fluker would lead to a revival of Seattle’s rushing game proved unfounded — each likely is nowhere near 100 percent physically and that may have been a lot to ask. Seattle allowed just one sack and Wilson had decent time overall, it seemed. But that was also because Dallas did a lot of four-man rushes, daring Seattle’s receivers to beat them.

Grade: C.

DEFENSIVE LINE

Frank Clark and Jarran Reed had stellar games again. But the Seahawks need to get more pass rush out of other players.

Grade: B.

LINEBACKER

Going against Dallas’ young, talented linebacking duo, Seattle’s veteran corps of Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright seemed determined to show they are still as good as any twosome in the NFL.

Wagner was all over the place and had a key third-and-one stop on Ezekiel Elliott in the third quarter that helped trigger the chain of events that led to the Seahawks’ first touchdown.

Wright had big plays throughout. A pass-interference penalty in the fourth quarter was critical, though.

Grade: A-minus.

SECONDARY

Shaquill Griffin played despite an ankle injury suffered last week against Arizona and it showed at times, especially in the first half. The Seahawks also appeared to blow a zone coverage that led to a 34-yard Amari Cooper reception in the fourth quarter that resulted in Dallas’ go-ahead touchdown.

Grade: C.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Well there was some good: all those long Michael Dickson punts through the first three quarters kept pushing the Cowboys back — including the one at the 2-yard line that helped result in Seattle’s first touchdown.

But there was also lots of bad, such as the miss by Sebastian Janikowski on a 57-yard field-goal attempt at the end of the first half that resulted in a thigh injury that sidelined him for the rest of the game.

And there was the 51-yard Tavon Austin punt return in the fourth quarter that also made the game that much more difficult for Seattle, even if the Seahawks avoided disaster thanks to Wright’s interception in the end zone.

Grade: C.