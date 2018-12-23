The Seahawks' retooled defensive secondary held its own against the Chiefs' high-scoring offense, and Russell Wilson and his receivers turned in a gem of a performance as Seattle punched its ticket to the playoffs.

Before we get to the individual grades, it’s worth noting that what happened Sunday – a 38-31 win over a Kansas City team that has been the toast of the NFL much of the year, and a win that got Seattle back to the playoffs — makes this a passing-grade of a season no matter what happens the rest of the way.

The Seahawks were a chic pick to take a huge step back this season after the loss of so many big-name vets and uncertainty among many position groups.

But Pete Carroll and John Schneider insisted all along this was a retooling and not a rebuilding and this season proved the worth of their words.

QUARTERBACK

A victory such as this was a fitting way for Russell Wilson to tie Dave Krieg for the team record for career touchdown passes — each has 195.

Wilson took a few hard shots and missed a few passes. But he was money when he had to be, such as on the late throws to Tyler Lockett and Doug Baldwin. And he didn’t have a turnover.

Wilson also ran with as much determination as he has all season.

He picked up 19 yards on a third-and-13 to spark Seattle’s first touchdown drive.

He then broke out of traffic to pick up 26 yards to the Kansas City 19 midway through the fourth quarter to set up his TD pass to Ed Dickson that not only put the game away, but also tied Krieg’s record.

Grade: A-minus.

TAILBACK

Just a gutty effort by Chris Carson, who had 116 yards on 27 carries, in the process becoming the first Seahawk to top the 1,000-yard mark for a season since Marshawn Lynch did it in 2014.

Carson several times appeared to stagger getting up, but each time he returned to give the Chiefs more. Mike Davis chipped in with 31 well-timed yards.

Grade: A.

RECEIVER

So how much has Seattle missed a healthy Doug Baldwin this season?

The veteran has been back with a vengeance the last two weeks and might have had his best game Sunday, with 126 yards that included a twisting-and-turning 27-yard TD that put Seattle ahead in the third quarter, and then the amazing one-handed grab in the fourth that basically clinched the game.

He also drew two pass interference penalties in the end zone to set up Seattle touchdowns.

Tyler Lockett, meanwhile, also drew two more pass interference penalties and had his own highlight-reel grab a play before Baldwin’s.

Grade: A.

TIGHT END

The tight ends had been sort of quiet in recent weeks, but they came up with two big plays on this night. First, Nick Vannett teamed with Russell Wilson for a 1-yard TD in the second quarter.

Then Ed Dickson — who had just five catches in the last four games — broke tackles and rumbled forward, gaining 18 yards to convert a third-and-15 and set up Seattle’s go-ahead touchdown. And then he caught the 2-yarder from Wilson that helped Seattle seal it in the fourth.

Grade: A-minus.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Due to injuries, the Seahawks had to go with a new right side of the line, with Ethan Pocic at guard and George Fant at tackle. Each had a penalty early — Pocic a false start and Fant a hold (which was declined).

Then Seattle had to improvise more when J.R. Sweezy got hurt, putting in D.J. Fluker for an injured Sweezy.

There were a few more penalties along the way but 38 points and 464 yards spoke loudly.

Grade: A.

DEFENSIVE LINE

This was the best game of the season for Dion Jordan, who has been beset by injuries all season. Jordan had his first sack of the season in the first quarter and then forced a fumble by Damien Williams in the second quarter that Jarran Reed recovered at the 21. Reed had another big game with three tackles and pressure throughout.

Frank Clark turned in a big play in the second quarter when he broke through to stop Damien Williams for no gain on a third-and-1 at the Chiefs’ 34.

Poona Ford also continued his strong play — on a second-down play late in the third quarter, simply pushing guard Jeff Allen back into Mahomes to forced a hurried incompletion.

Grade: A-minus.

LINEBACKER

K.J. Wright returned to start just his fourth game this season at weakside linebacker. He played the first two series, but Shaquem Griffin then came in for the third series with the Seahawks wanting to limit Wright’s snaps some. But after the Chiefs drove for a TD, Wright returned and gutted it out the rest of the way.

And Bobby Wagner had another sterling night with a team-high 12 tackles.

Grade: B.

SECONDARY

Bradley McDougald turned in a gutty effort to start and play the entire game after not having practiced all week. McDougald was out of town all week having a blood-spinning treatment on his knee, but against the Chiefs, he replaced the injured Tedric Thompson at free safety.

Early worries that the remade secondary — with McDougald at free safety, Delano Hill got the first start of his career at strong safety — would get torched proved unfounded.

Shaquill Griffin batted down an early third-down pass, and then another in the end zone later in the game, and fact that Tre Flowers hardly seemed noticed spoke to the job he did.

Justin Coleman forced a fumble and Akeem King played in Seattle’s dime package and was often matched up on tight end Travis Kelce, helping hold him to 54 yards.

And the tackling generally seemed good enough.

Grade: A-minus.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Sebastian Janikowski increasingly looks like a player destined to be here just one year. He clanged a 36-yard field goal off the upright in the first quarter to keep Seattle’s lead at 7-3.

Janikowsi was later injured in the third quarter when he was roughed up on a field goal attempt, and while he came back to handle placements, punter Michael Dickson came on to drop kick a kickoff to the 3 that pinned the Chiefs at the 17 due to a nice tackle by J.D. McKissic.

The second drop kick didn’t go so well, sailing out of bounds and giving the Chiefs the ball at their own 40.

Seattle then went back to Janikowski, and the result was a long return that made things unnecessarily tense at the end.

Dickson didn’t have a lot of booming punts, but that might have been partly because the Seahawks did not want to kick it to Kansas City returner Hill.

Grade: C.