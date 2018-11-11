How did the Seahawks' position groups fare in their loss to the Los Angeles Rams? Bob Condotta evaluates what was a heartening effort but deflating defeat for Seattle.

LOS ANGELES — Here are some early grades on Seattle’s devastating 36-31 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

QUARTERBACK

Russell Wilson tried to will the Seahawks to the win with a season-high 92 rushing yards and another three touchdown passes. And it’s hard to fault him for the late fumble. But he did miss on a few throws early.

Grade: B-plus.

RUNNING BACK

A good day for Mike Davis and rookie first round draft pick Rashaad Penny, who had his first 100-yard rushing day. But if the Seahawks were hoping to get much of anything from C.J. Prosise, they didn’t, as he lost three yards on his only carry of the day.

Grade: A-minus.

RECEIVER

Seattle’s game plan, and what appeared to be an inability to get open, led to some low numbers for the receivers. But Tyler Lockett got his seventh TD of the season, a career-high.

Grade: B.

TIGHT END

Another decent day here with Nick Vannett catching his second TD of the season and Ed Dickson coming up with a big reception to set up the final TD.

Grade: B.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Second-year player Jordan Simmons got the surprise start at right guard and seemed to play well early — and you can’t argue all those rushing yards.

But Germain Ifedi had two costly penalties and Duane Brown got beaten for the key third-down strip sack on the fumble.

Grade: B-plus.

DEFENSIVE LINE

The pass rush was way too sporadic, even though Seattle had two sacks.

The thrd-and-15 that led to a touchdown in the third quarter was aided by Jared Goff having all day to throw.

The Seattle defensive line came up big on a couple of short-yardage situations, though, notably in stopping the two-point play.

Grade: C-plus.

LINEBACKER

Seattle again had all types of trouble stopping the crossing routes, though the tackling was at least better this time. And K.J. Wright doesn’t appear 100 percent after missing the first six games following knee surgery. Wright appeared to be limited in his playing time late.

Grade: C-plus.

SECONDARY

That third-and-15 is unforgivable, even if Goff had all day to throw it. And the Rams just again had a knack for finding open spots in the zone. But Seattle tackled better than in the first game. Tedric Thompson had a key stop to force a field goal in the fourth quarter.

Grade: C-plus.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Michael Dickson’s punting was again a difference-maker for Seattle as he averaged 55 yards in the first half and was a prime reason the Rams didn’t start any of their five first-half drives outside their own 25, starting at their own 21, 14 and 3 in the second quarter following punts. And the onside kick wasn’t a killer, all things considered.

Grade: B-plus.