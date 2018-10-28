The Seahawks got a well-rounded performance from all positions in their 28-14 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Bob Condotta gives out his first A+ of the season.

DETROIT — Here are some quick grades on the Seahawks’ 28-14 win over the Lions Sunday.

QUARTERBACK

Russell Wilson literally could hardly have been any better, completing 14-17 passes for 248 yards and three touchdowns and a perfect QB rating of 158.3.

Grade: A-plus.

RUNNNING BACK

Not that anyone has really doubted Chris Carson’s ability. But it’s also time to start applauding his consistency as he now has gained 100 or more yards in three of his last four games. Mike Davis chipped in with a solid complementary game. First-round pick Rashaad Penny, though, didn’t get any carries.

Grade: A.

RECEIVER

Wilson showed extreme confidence in his receivers to make plays in man and tight coverage situations and the receivers repaid the faith every time, be it Tyler Lockett, Doug Baldwin, David Moore or even tight end Ed Dickson. Lockett now has six TDs this season and Moore four in three games.

Grade: A.

TIGHT END

Quite the debut for Ed Dickson, who had two catches for 54 yards and a touchdown in his first game with Seattle. Nick Vannett added a key 16-yarder early.

Grade: A.

OFFENSIVE LINE

The way the offense played, give a ton of credit to a long-beleagured offensive line that continues to show that this is a new crew and new year. Germain Ifedi had a pancake block to give Wilson time on one of his TD throws and Wilson was sacked just twice — once due to coverage — while the running game was again effective.

Grade: A.

DEFENSIVE LINE

The line made life tough for Detroit QB Matthew Stafford, who had entered the game with five straight 100 -or-better passer ratings, but was under duress for most of Sunday, officially sacked four times. Dion Jordan also had a real nice game both rushing and defending the run.

Grade: A.

LINEBACKER

Bobby Wagner didn’t let Kerryon Johnson out of his sights and deserves a ton of credit for the way the Seahawks held down the Lions’ running game. K.J. Wright returned and had five solo tackles.

Grade: A-minus.

SECONDARY

A couple of shaky moments along the way, notably Tedric Thompson letting Marvin Jones behind him on the first TD. But given the pedigree of Detroit’s passing game this was another solid outing. Bradley McDougald had a key third-down breakup in the third quarter and Tre Flowers continues to be a revelation.

Grade: B.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Thompson’s forced fumble on the kickoff was one of the turning point plays of the game. And, well, Michael Dickson fake punt? Yes, please.

Grade: A.

SEAHAWKS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Wilson had the best game of what has been an increasingly good season with a perfect passer rating and good decisions all day long.