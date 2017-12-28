Seahawk middle linebacker Bobby Wagner was announced Thursday as the winner of the annual Steve Largent Award as voted on by teammates.

That Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner won the team’s Steve Largent Award Thursday not only accomplished what he said has been a goal for a while but also could be viewed as another sign of his increasing leadership in the team’s locker room.

The award, as stated by the team, “is voted on by Seahawks players, is given to the player who best exemplifies the spirit, dedication and integrity of the Seahawks.’’

Largent won the first award in the season he retired in 1989.

Since then, the list of honorees has been pretty much a who’s who of Seahawks football with winners including the likes of Cortez Kennedy, Jacob Green, Ricky Watters, Eugene Robinson, Mike Holmgren, Matt Hasselbeck, Mack Strong and four other current Seahawks — Russell Wilson (2012), Earl Thomas (2013), Kam Chancellor (2014-16) and Richard Sherman (2015).

Chancellor is one of just two players to win it more than once, the other being Strong, who won it a whopping five times.

Wagner said Thursday the award was among the most meaningful he has gotten.

“It’s an honor, definitely a blessing to get this award,’’ Wagner said. “I think it’s one that I’ve had my eye on. I’ve wanted to win it because of everything that it stands for. And it being voted on your peers, it’s just an extreme honor.’’

The award comes in a year when Wagner was also voted along with Chancellor as one of the team’s defensive captains by teammates.

Wagner has been a captain before, in 2015. But that came in a year when Chancellor, who for most of the last four years has been regarded as maybe the strongest voice in the locker room, was holding out.

Chancellor was captain in 2014 and 2016 by himself before sharing duties this year with Wagner.

Chancellor’s future, though, is uncertain due to a neck/stinger issue that has him out for this season and possibly never playing again. Sherman’s long-term Seattle future is also uncertain as he enters the final year of his contract in 2018 coming off an Achilles injury that ended this season.

Thomas, one of the team’s best players, has never been voted a defensive team captain and has often talked of how he prefers to lead as much by example as vocally (and while the events of Dallas may overstate any uncertainty about his immediate future, the odds may not be zero that Thomas is gone in a year or two). Another strong voice, Michael Bennett, is 32 and also has a future with the team that is uncertain, at best.

Wagner, though, is entering the prime of his career at age 27 — you need no more evidence than all the Defensive MVP talk that circulated until the hamstring injury of the past few weeks made that possibility seem more remote — and with a contract that goes through 2019 is looking like the one of the team’s core defensive player who might be the surest thing to play through that season and beyond.

Simply put, in both play and off-field influence Wagner may be on his way to becoming the leader of the defense in just about every way (and for anyone who might wonder about his Twitter response to Thomas two weeks ago, Wagner illustrated his seriousness to his team leadership role by voluntarily addressing it with the media at the first time he could the following week in an attempt to quell the issue).

“That was a good thing, too,’’ Wagner said of being voted a captain this season. “We’ve got a lot of voices, a lot of people here that are leaders. So to be one of those guys is another blessing.’’

Wagner, though, may be on his way to becoming THE guy on defense.