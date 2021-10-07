Steve Hutchinson, who began his career with the Seahawks in 2001 and was a key member of the 2005 team that advanced to the Super Bowl for the first time in franchise history, was awarded at halftime with his ring for being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2020.

In brief comments during the halftime ceremony on the field, Hutchinson noted Seattle didn’t get the win in Detroit, but “I’d like to think our team set the foundation for the success and the pride this city feels for these teams today.”

Hutchinson was drafted by Seattle in the first round in 2001, 17th overall, and played for the Seahawks through the 2005 season. He then played six seasons in Minnesota and one more with Tennessee before retiring after the 2012 season.

Hutchinson’s exit was controversial due to the “poison pill” in his contract that essentially prevented Seattle from matching an offer he received from Minnesota.

But Hutchinson and the organization have long ago made amends — Hutchinson is now a consultant with the Seahawks helping to evaluate offensive linemen, and the Seahawks helped promote his Hall of Fame candidacy before he was elected in 2020 (because of COVID-19, the 2020 honorees were not inducted until this year).

And while Hutchinson could have had his ring ceremony in Minnesota, he chose to have it with the Seahawks.

“I couldn’t think of a better place to have this ring put on my hand than the city of Seattle,” Hutchinson said.