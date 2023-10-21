RENTON — Can a late-October game against a 1-5 team that might end up getting the first overall choice in the 2024 draft really be considered a must-win?

It can be if you’re the 3-2 Seattle Seahawks and the contest Sunday at Lumen Field against the Arizona Cardinals looms as the most winnable game remaining on what becomes an increasingly tough schedule the rest of the way.

Consider that Seattle enters Week 7 of the NFL season facing what already is rated by Tankathon.com as the sixth-toughest remaining schedule in terms of won-lost percentage of the rest of its opponents at 39-31 (55.7%).

But throw out the game Sunday against Arizona and that becomes 38-26 (59.7%), which would be the third-toughest remaining schedule this week.

And then consider that Seattle faces only two other teams the rest of the way that currently have losing records — and that comes in two of the Seahawks’ last three games, each on the road against 2-4 Tennessee and then the season finale at Arizona.

Put another way, after Sunday and until that final game against the Cardinals, Seattle will face a schedule that currently has a won-lost record of 37-21, 63.7%, which this week would rank as the toughest remaining schedule.

Here’s one more analytical way of looking at how pivotal the game Sunday could be.

According to Pro Football Focus, Seattle’s odds of making the playoffs go up to 59% with a victory Sunday and go down to 31% with a defeat, a difference of 28 percentage points, which is the fourth-highest of any team in the NFL this weekend.

So yes, while the Arizona Cardinals themselves might not inspire much of a “This is a big game’’ feel, the stakes for a late October game definitely do.

And as Seattle coach Pete Carroll put it earlier this week: “We have to get back on track again.’’

Seattle necessarily wasn’t off-track last Sunday in a 17-13 defeat at Cincinnati, going toe-to-toe in a tough setting against a team that has two consecutive AFC Conference title-game appearances.

That the defense held the Bengals to only three points in the final 42 minutes — and that came after a no-yard drive following an interception — gave the Seahawks a feeling of optimism in the postgame locker room, which is somewhat unusual after a defeat.

“It means we are not too far off from what we want to do and where we want to be,’’ receiver Tyler Lockett said.

But as the postgame emotion wore off, the Seahawks realized what a missed opportunity the game had been — especially going 1-for-5 in the red zone — on a day the 49ers suffered a surprising defeat at Cleveland.

“This was one of those games you try to find a positive, understanding that there’s so much season left,’’ middle linebacker Bobby Wagner said this week. “I think that’s probably the vibe. The vibe of just being frustrated and upset that you let a game that you probably should’ve won slip away but having the positives that we kind of beat ourselves and if we put this together, we can be a really good team.”

And what really good teams don’t do is lose home games when they are as much as an eight-point favorite — Seattle likely won’t be favored by anywhere close to that again anytime soon.

To get the victory Sunday, the Seahawks will need to keep Arizona’s running game in check and especially that of quarterback Joshua Dobbs, who has taken over for an injured Kyler Murray (who returned to practice this week but has been ruled out).

Dobbs has rushed for 41 or more yards in four of Arizona’s past five games to pace a Cardinals offense that ranks sixth in rushing at 141 yards a game.

Arizona, in fact, is averaging 5.4 yards a play on offense, 12th in the NFL, just off Seattle’s 5.5, which ranks 11th.

And offensively, the Seahawks will need to score touchdowns instead of settling for field goals, or worse, when they get their chances against an Arizona defense allowing 5.7 yards a play, 28th in the NFL and not allow the Cardinals to hang around.

A simple formula, to be sure, but given the nature of the rebuilding Cardinals, that might be all it takes Sunday.

And despite it already being late October, this is just the Seahawks’ third home game of the season, with the memory of the stunning season-opening defeat against the Rams still not that far away.

“This is a very difficult league,’’ Wagner said. “No matter what the record is or who the opponent is, they are going to bring their A-game and it’s going to be a good team. If you watched the film, they’ve been close in a lot of their games. Their record could really be different than what it is right now.’’

Wagner said that was a message he would make sure to get across to his teammates this week.

“Having a young group and being able to explain that to them,’’ he said. “That you’re going to get the best regardless of the record and understanding that these are paid professionals and they’re going to come out and make sure they do what they need to do to stay in this league.”

It’s a message the Seahawks need to get Sunday to stay where they want to be this season, as well.