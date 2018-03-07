The Seahawks said there is nothing to report about rumors circulating regarding the future of cornerback Richard Sherman Wednesday.

A few social-media posts Wednesday led to a frenzy of speculation about the future of Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman, including a note on Facebook from Sherman’s mother, Beverly, in which she said she was sad that her son “will no longer be a Seahawk.”

But reports as well as Seattle Times sources indicated that while Sherman could well be released in coming days, nothing has happened yet and it’s not clear if or when something will — the Seahawks said only that they had nothing to announce.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported Wednesday afternoon that Sherman — who is acting as his own agent — had met with Seattle coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider and that nothing had been decided about his future.

Rapoport wrote that following “Sherman’s meeting with team brass, they are expected to explore trade options, I’m told. They could trade him or release him, or potentially keep him (likely at a different salary).”

So basically, everything remains on the table, and nothing may be immediately imminent with Sherman expected to attend NFL Players Association meetings in Las Vegas beginning Thursday, though the team would probably like to have some resolution by the time the new league year begins next Wednesday.

Contacted by The Seattle Times, Sherman said he had no comment.

Seattle cornerback Jeremy Lane kicked off the intrigue Wednesday morning with a tweet stating: “That text message got my heart hurting … damn 25 was my Dawg #WhatsNext”

Sherman wears number 25 for the Seahawks and the tweet indicated that Lane had been told Sherman was no longer with the team. Seahawks strong safety Kam Chancellor also posted what could be viewed as a tribute to Sherman, stating “‘Chancellor of Operations’ Thanks for the name” and tweeting at Sherman.

ESPN’s Josina Anderson, though, quoted Sherman as saying: “I’m good. Not sure what that’s about (referring to Lane’s tweet)…Haven’t been told anything,”

Sherman is serving as his own agent as he attempts to negotiate a new contract with the Seahawks. Sherman is entering the final year of his contract, and if he is released the Seahawks would save $11 million against the salary cap.

One thought is that the Seahawks have approached Sherman about a deal that could include a pay cut in 2017 (he is due $11 million in 2018) but that Sherman may have balked at that and that the team could release Sherman if an agreement cannot be reached. And as Rapoport reported, a trade could also happen, though his heath (an Achilles tendon injury ended his 2017 season) might make that difficult.

That Sherman has been told he could be released if an agreement that includes a pay cut is not reached could be the impetus for the comments of Lane and some of his other teammates, Sherman possibly having told some of them what could happen.

Schneider said Friday at the NFL combine in Indianapolis that the team has no untouchables, a comment that came with the team heavily rumored to undergo a significant makeover this offseason as it attempts to right the ship following a 9-7 season in 2017.

Sherman’s future has been uncertain since a year ago when the team acknowledged it would consider trading him. He had a rocky 2016 season that included two on-field blowups at coaches and for a while deciding he would not speak to local reporters (he later rescinded that and talked to all reporters throughout the 2017 season).

Sherman also suffered the first significant injury of his career last year, tearing his right Achilles tendon against Arizona on Nov. 9 and ending his season, snapping a streak of 99 consecutive regular season starts.

Sherman had surgery shortly after and had a surgery on his left Achilles last month to clean up bone spurs, a relatively minor procedure.

Sherman said at the Seattle Sports Club awards last month that he anticipated being ready for the 2018 season and said he actually thought he could be 100 percent by the time mini-camp rolls around in June.

At that time, Sherman said he didn’t think his health issues should change anything in how he negotiated a new deal with the Seahawks.

“Honestly, I’m not sure on their side of things,” he said. “It doesn’t change anything in my mind. If we have the talks, we do. If we don’t, we don’t — it is what it is. I’m planning on playing five or six more years whether it’s here or somewhere else.”

On that same night, Sherman spoke philosophically of what he had learned in his seven years in the NFL.

“You learn it’s a business,” he said. “You come here, you do your job effectively or they will find someone else who can do the job effectively.”

Sherman has been regarded as one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL since coming to Seattle as a fifth-round pick out of Stanford in 2011, with many around the team often pointing to the true beginning of the Legion of Boom as the day Sherman moved into the starting lineup in a game against Cincinnati in the seventh week of the 2011 season.

He had every game since until limping off the field at Arizona, a game in which Kam Chancellor also suffered a neck/nerve injury that ended his season.

Suddenly, it appears there’s a chance that night also marked the end of each player’s Seattle careers.

But as of Wednesday afternoon, Sherman still officially remained a Seahawk, with Beverly Sherman later taking to Facebook to clarify she hadn’t been told anything.

This post will be updated.