Penny was hurt during practice Monday.

Rashaad Penny, the Seahawks’ first pick in the 2018 NFL draft, suffered a hand injury that includes a broken finger in practice on Monday, multiple sources told the Seattle Times.

It was later reported by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the league’s official flagship station, that Penny flew to Philadelphia Tuesday night to have surgery to repair the broken finger and that he will be out 3-4 weeks. That would mean he might be able to return for the regular season opener on Sept, 9 against Denver but would likely miss the remainder of the preseason. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll is expected to meet the media on Wednesday and clarify the injury.

Penny was the 27th overall pick out of San Diego State and represented only the third time Seattle has drafted a tailback in the first round, the others being Curt Warner and Shaun Alexander. Penny left Monday’s practice midway through. The Seahawks did not practice Tuesday but will be back on the field Wednesday.

Penny had 16 yards on eight carries in his NFL preseason debut Thursday in a 19-17 loss to the Colts working as the number two tailback behind second-year player Chris Carson.

With Penny out, the Seahawks will need others to step into the backup role behind Carson. Mike Davis, who was Seattle’s leading rusher as a running back last year with 240 yards, has been listed as the number three tailback behind Carson and Penny. Davis has been thought on the bubble to make the initial 53-man roster. But if Penny’s injury were to linger into the regular season then Davis could take on a larger role. There is only one cutdown date this year, to 53, on Sept. 1 following the final of four preseason games.

The Seahawks have three other tailbacks on the roster in C.J. Prosise, J.D. McKissic and recently-signed Gerald Holmes.

Prosise, a third-year player out of Notre Dame, also missed the game against the Colts with a hip flexor injury but it was expected he will return to practice this week with a chance to play on Saturday against the Los Angeles Chargers in Carson, Calif.