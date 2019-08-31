The Seahawks may be ready to pull off a major coup on NFL cutdown day, with a league source telling The Seattle Times that the team is in serious talks with the Houston Texans about acquiring defensive end/linebacker Jadeveon Clowney.

Several other national media outlets, including the NFL Network and NFL.com, as well as the Houston Chronicle, also reported that Seattle and Houston have had increasing trade discussions about Clowney over the past 24 hours or so.

A league source confirmed to the Times that not only have the talks have occurred but that the deal “is close” to happening, with talks having progressed far enough that it could get done soon pending a physical.

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported later Saturday morning that the two side have agreed on the “parameters” of a deal and that players involved are headed for physicals.

It’s unclear yet exactly what Seattle would give up. But the Houston Chronicle reported that Seattle will give up a third-round pick and two players, with two names being rumored as being second-year player Jacob Martin and veteran Barkevious Mingo. Each are also rush end/linebacker players.

Seattle could have two third-round picks in 2020 — its own, and a projected compensatory pick for losing Earl Thomas in free agency.

The 26-year-old Clowney was the first pick in the 2014 NFL draft and has made the Pro Bowl the past three seasons and would add a pass-rushing complement to Ziggy Ansah, who the team signed as a free agent in the offseason. Clowney, also a superb run defender, has 18½ sacks the past two seasons. Ansah, who made the Pro Bowl in 2015, signed a one-year deal worth up to $9 million in May. Ansah did not play in the preseason while recovering from offseason shoulder surgery and then a groin injury suffered while conditioning early in camp. But he returned to practice last week and Seattle coach Pete Carroll said the team expects him to be ready for the opener against Cincinnati on Sept. 8.

Seattle’s pass rush was a question mark in the spring after the trade of Clark, and the Seahawks will also have to play the first six games without tackle Jarran Reed, who was suspended for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

Seattle could use Clowney at either its rush end/LEO position or as a five-technique defensive end spot. With Ansah out in the preseason, Seattle started Cassius Marsh at rush end and Quinton Jefferson at the five-technique end position. Seattle drafted L.J. Collier in the first round in April to also play the five-technique end position. But he did not play in the preseason due to a high ankle sprain.

As Seattle did with Clark, Houston placed a franchise tag on Clowney in the spring hoping to then work out a long-term deal. Seattle couldn’t get one done and traded Clark.

Houston, meanwhile, has reached a stalemate with Clowney, who has not signed his tag or reported, and in the last week has begun to explore trade options.

Miami was thought an initial favorite to land Clowney but Clowney reportedly does not want to go there — he essentially has veto power because he cannot be traded until he signs his tag The NFL Network reported Clowney will sign the tender if a trade with Seattle is completed.

It was reported earlier in the week that Clowney preferred to play for either Seattle or the Eagles, of teams that were possible suitors.

Talks with the Seahawks appear to have progressed seriously over the last 24 hours after Clowney made it clear he would not go to Miami, which is in rebuilding mode under first-year coach Brian Flores.

If traded to Seattle, Clowney would play the season on the tag, which would pay him $15.9 million with NFL rules prohibiting him from negotiating with any team that gets him until after the season. The Seahawks would have to take all of that on their 2020 salary cap — Seattle entered the day with just over $21 million in cap space. But Seattle could gain an additional $4.1 million in cap space trading or releasing Mingo.

But a source said the uncertainty over Clowney’s future does not bother the Seahawks, who see Clowney as a potential finishing piece to a team that won 10 games last season and hopes this year to contend for the NFC West title and are in full “win now” mode after re-signing quarterback Russell Wilson and middle linebacker Bobby Wagner to contracts in the offseason that made them each the highest-paid players in the NFL at their respective positions.

The Seahawks are thought to think they can work out something contractually with Clowney following the season, but that if not, they could tag Clowney again next year and potentially trade him, or let him walk as an unrestricted free agent and potentially get a third-round pick as compensation in 2021.

Speculation about a possible trade grew overnight when Seahawks left tackle Duane Brown — who is close with Clowney after playing with him in Houston from 2014 until Brown was was traded to Seattle in 2017 — posted a tweet at 11:22 p.m. Friday with six pairs of inquiring eyes.

Saturday morning brought confirmation that a deal indeed could be close.