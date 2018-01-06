It appears that no team, not even the seemingly impenetrable Patriots, is immune from the fallout derived from the inevitable junction of ego, emotion and success.

For Seahawks fans who partake in schadenfreude — deriving pleasure from the misfortune of others — Seth Wickersham’s bombshell ESPN article detailing friction within the Patriots’ organization was a godsend.

It provided a welcome distraction from the depressing chore of assigning blame for the Seahawks’ disastrous end to 2017, the local obsession since Blair Walsh’s kick sailed wide Sunday. It delivered pain to the team that started the Seahawks on an inexorable slide when they stole Super Bowl XLIX via The Play Call That Must Not Be Spoken About, never a bad thing.

The very same Wickersham — whose interest in reporting a story should cause team officials to panic in the same way that the arrival of 60 Minutes’ Mike Wallace once did for businessmen or politicians — had exposed dissension within the Seahawks in an article published in late May.

You remember that piece, I’m sure. It centered on the uneasy tension that surrounded three Seahawks — Richard Sherman, Russell Wilson and Pete Carroll — all dating to that fateful end of the Super Bowl.

I saw that discord as further validation of the notion that sports culture is simply not equipped to handle the trappings of ultimate success, or the agony of ultimate failure. Rarely does one team get to experience both in such rapid-fire succession as the Seahawks did in 2013 and 2014, and it seemed inevitable that the ramifications would be both inevitable and unforgiving.

Yet the Patriots always were the inexplicable exception to this rule. They’ve had wild, unprecedented success — five Super Bowl titles in a 16-year span, all with the same coach and quarterback, almost unimaginable stability in the modern NFL. And they had some heartache sprinkled in, two excruciating Super Bowl losses to the New York Giants in the midst of all those titles.

But they didn’t crack. Bill Belichick and Tom Brady seemed to have found some sort of magical antidote to the mystical forces of jealousy, distractions and infighting that helped bring down so many teams. Maybe it was Belichick’s cold-hearted approach to team building, devoid of sentimentality, that served them so well. Maybe it was the sheer brilliance of Brady, impervious to the ravages of time.

Whatever it was, the Patriots rolled on, and on, and on — not exactly a big, happy family and not exactly absent of controversy but fully functional in all the necessary ways, particularly among the critical troika of Belichick, Brady and owner Robert Kraft.

Until now. Wickersham detailed some amazing dysfunction on the Patriots that could even result in the departure of Belichick (with rumors of a return to the New York Giants next season already cropping up). Wickersham writes that “they’re threatening to come undone the only way possible: from within.”

The article tells of the friction surrounding Brady’s trainer, Alex Guerrero, whose presence reportedly has splintered the team. It insinuates that Brady’s backup, Jimmy Garoppolo, was traded at the insistence of Brady and Kraft, over the objection of Belichick, who was grooming Garoppolo to be Brady’s successor. And it even shows that Brady, with all the success that one human being could ever hope to amass, is still not exempt from insecurity, supposedly hurt that Belichick never awarded him “Patriot of the Week” this season.

A couple thoughts. One, the end was going to come soon anyway for these Patriots, because not even Brady with his vegetable-heavy diet can go on forever. And two, reports of their demise may be vastly premature. The Patriots are, once again, the top seed in the AFC, and would anyone be at all surprised if they ran the table to take Super Bowl title No. 6?

Belichick may even welcome this ESPN article as a means to rally his team in the sort of us-against-the-world scenario upon which he thrives. The three principals in Wickersham’s article have already called his theories “unsubstantiated, highly exaggerated or flat out inaccurate” in a joint statement. Yet there is enough rich detail contained within to think there’s some fire accompanying all this smoke.

It just goes to show that human nature is such that no coach can stave off this sort of divisiveness forever. Carroll has tried to do it through relentless positivity and by allowing players to expose their personality, with all that entails. “At the heart of Carroll’s program,’’ wrote Wickersham in May, “is a tacit promise: He will help players become their best selves, and in becoming their best selves, the team will become its best self.”

Belichick, meanwhile, is almost the exact opposite, subverting individuality while promoting the “Patriot Way” — defined by Wickersham as “the demanding, football-first culture with an emotionless pursuit of victory.”

Carroll’s way has served the Seahawks well, but those internal issues that cropped up in the wake of the loss to the Patriots, coupled with a variety of talent deficiencies, has left them out of the playoffs and at a crossroads for the future.

Belichick’s way has led to the greatest dynasty in NFL history, one that may add yet another ring to the Patriots pile this season. But as they sing in Hamilton, “oceans rise, empires fall,’’ and Belichick’s empire may, at last, be teetering.

Wickersham concludes, “This year has shown that the legacy of football’s greatest coach, like the game itself, is beyond his control.’’

As the Seahawks prepare to watch the playoffs from the outside looking in, that seems like an oddly comforting reminder.