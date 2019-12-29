Well, it’s not the toughest loss to take in Seahawks history.

But this one was close.

By mere inches, Seattle lost out a chance to beat the 49ers and take the NFC West title Sunday, losing 26-21. The Seahawks had themselves to blame in large part after having an inexplicable delay-of-game penalty after reaching the 1-yard line on a pass to rookie John Ursua with 42 seconds left.

Seattle got flagged for a delay of game with 23 seconds left after having spiked the ball. The penalty moved the ball back to the 5.

Three plays later, Russell Wilson hit Jacob Hollister on a play at the goal line on fourth down.

Hollister was sandwiched by Dre Greenlaw and Fred Warner and it was hard to tell if he got the ball over.

After a review, it was determined he did not.

And with that, the 49ers had the title and Seattle a most bitter loss.

Two weeks after the Seahawks made a glorious cross-country trip home from Charlotte holding the number-one seed and home-field advantage in the playoffs in their control, they are now limping into the playoffs.

It was the third loss in the last four games for Seattle, which finishes at 11-5, and means it is the number five seed in the playoffs and will play next weekend at Philadelphia.

The Eagles won the NFC East with a 34-17 win over the Giants in New York on Sunday to finish at 9-7. Seattle beat the Eagles 17-9 in Philadelphia on Nov. 24. But the Eagles won their last four to take the division, gaining 400 or more yards in each game.

If Seattle were to win that game then the Seahawks would travel the next week to either San Francisco or Green Bay.

A tough road, indeed.

But maybe Seattle is better off away from home, with the Seahawks 7-1 on the road this season.

Seattle was just 4-4 at home, with the loss to the 49ers the second in a row at CenturyLink to end the season.

The 49ers scored the first three times they had the ball, outgaining Seattle 220-30.

But the Seahawks used a couple of key third-down stops to at least keep the score to 13-0.

The 49ers moved 50 yards in 10 plays the first time they had the ball to set up a 47-yard field goal by Robbie Gould to take a 3-0 lead with 7:35 left in the first quarter.

The next time they got it they went 94 yards, with Deebo Samuel running 30 yards for a TD to make it 10-0.

The 49ers went 71 yards the next time they had the ball were stopped a yard short of a first down at the 6 and settled for a short field goal and a 13-0 lead.

Seattle crossed midfield only once in the first half, on its final drive, reaching the 31.

On a fourth-and-one, Seattle went for it, handing the ball to Marshawn Lynch.

But the 49ers were not fooled and Lynch had nowhere to go and was stopped easily for no gain.

The 49ers held a 222-79 edge in yards at halftime.

But the Seahawks got right back in it to start the second half.

K.J. Wright blew up a pass to George Kittle, forcing the 49ers to punt.

A David Moore 16-yard return put Seattle at its 38 and runs by Lynch of 8 and 15 yards got Seattle past midfield.

Then on a third-and-nine at the 14, Wilson bought time in the pocket against a four-man rush and found Tyler Lockett open in the back of the end zone.

Wilson was right at the line of scrimmage as he threw, but not over, and Lockett made the catch to cut the lead to 13-7 with 5:46 to play in the third quarter.

The excitement was momentarily muted as the 49ers used a 49-yard pass from Jimmy Garoppolo to fullback Kyle Juszczyk to set up a 2-yard TD by Rasheem Mostert that capped a quick 75-yard drive and put the 49ers ahead 19-7.

Bobby Wagner, though, then held receiver Kendrick Bourne out of the end zone on the two-point attempt.

The Seahawks quickly responded to hit on three third downs and move to the 49er 1, where Lynch the dived over the pile for a TD with 9:55 left that cut the lead to 19-14 and made it feel for a moment like it was 2013 all over again.

During the timeout, Lynch was shown on the big screen pointing to the crowd, which sent everyone mad yet again.

After another quick 49ers score, the Seahawks cut the lead to 26-21 with 3:36 left on a 14-yard pass from Wilson to DK Metcalf.

After each of Seattle’ two previous TDs in the second half, the 49ers responded with quick scoring marches.

But this time, a personal foul on 49ers lineman Ben Garland for diving at Lano Hill’s knees downfield moved the 49ers back to their 14, with a third-and-17.

The 49ers picked up 16 yards on the next play but decided to punt.

The Seahawks then swiftly moved into 49ers territory, setting up an ending that will be talked about forever. An ending that denied Seattle its most improbable win of the season and maybe in franchise history.