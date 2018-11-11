Just as they did the first time these two teams met at CenturyLink Field last month, the Seahawks and Rams dueled through four quarters. But the Rams emerged victorious despite a furious Seattle rally.

LOS ANGELES — For the second time in a month, the Seahawks hung right with the team with the best record in the NFL.

But for the second time in a month, they left the field feeling only the sting of brutal disappointment in their inability to close what could have been their biggest victory of the season.

Needing a touchdown to retake the lead one last time in a game filled with lead changes, high emotions and craziness, Seattle was stopped on a fourth down at the LA 35 with 18 seconds left, allowing the Rams to escape with a 36-31 win.

The loss drops Seattle’s record to 4-5, just the seventh time they have lost back-to-back games in the Russell Wilson era, and deals another stiff blow to their postseason hopes. It also allowed the Rams to sweep the season series after taking a 33-31 win in Seattle on Oct. 7.

That Seattle even had that one final chance seemed difficult to fathom after the Rams took a 36-24 lead with 5:49 left. But Wilson led a quick scoring drive and Seattle then forced a three-and-out to get one last shot at a game-winning drive.

The game appeared over when Wilson fumbled after he was hit by Dante Fowler midway through the fourth quarter, with the Rams recovering at the 9. The turnover led to a Los Angeles touchdown that allowed the Rams — now 9-1 — to take a 12-point lead.

But Seattle cut the lead to 36-31 with 1:56 to play on 3-yard pass from Wilson to Mike Davis — Wilson’s third of the day.

Seattle then got the ball at its own 25 with 1:24 left and no time outs remaining.

More craziness ensued on the first play when Wilson was rushed and toss the ball forward to escape, the play was ruled an incomplete pass. The officials did not whistle the play dead, and the Rams’ Aaron Donald picked it up and began running. Once pushed out of bounds, Donald and Seattle center Justin Britt exchanged a few blows, leading to offsetting personal fouls on both sides.

More critically, Seattle kept the ball and Wilson hit Lockett over the middle on the next play to the Rams’ 46.

Wilson then kept on a scramble to the 35 where he clocked it with 37 seconds left.

On second down, Wilson threw deep and over David Moore in the end zone.

On third down Wilson was rushed and threw out of bounds to stop the clock with 26 seconds left.

The Rams called time out to set up their defense.

On Seattle’s final play, Wilson found no one open. With the rush closing, he threw wildly over the head of Lockett near the sidelines to finally end the game.

It was one in which Seattle rushed for 273 yards to stay in it throughout — its most since getting 350 against the Giants in 2014.

The Rams led 17-14 at halftime, outgaining Seattle 115-33 during a second quarter in which they outscored the Seahawks 10-0.

The Seahawks scored touchdowns the first two times they had the ball — the third time in four weeks they had scored a TD on their opening drive after having not done so since early in the 2016 season.

Seattle’s first TD was aided by two personal fouls against the Rams, one a roughing the passer call on third down against former UW linebacker Cory Littleton.

Wilson capped that drive with an eight-yard toss to Nick Vannett on third-and-goal.

The Rams responded with a quick 86-yard march in 10 plays, never needing to even convert a third down, with Gerald Everett scoring on a 10-yard pass from Goff.

But Seattle came right back with another 75-yard drive, gaining all the yards on its own. This time, the Seahawks’ offense was keyed by a career-long 38-yard run by rookie Rashaad Penny to set up his own 18-yard TD, the first score of his career.

The Rams closed the gap to 14-10 early in the second quarter and then took the lead on a 17-yard run by Todd Gurley with 2:48 left.

Los Angeles outgained Seattle 259-159 in the first half averaging 7.4 yards per play, the same as in the first game.

The Rams then moved 56 yards to open the third quarter to add a field goal. But it could have been worse – a Frank Clark sack and a Rams penalty helped stall the drive after Los Angeles had a first down at the Seattle 25.

More Rams penalties helped the Seahawks regain the lead.

Seattle appeared set to punt from the LA 41 following a third-down misfired throw from Wilson to an open David Moore.

But Fowler — acquired last month in a trade with Jacksonville — was called for a personal foul long after the play (apparently for taunting, though it was not made specifically clear) giving the Seahawks a first down at the 26.

Two plays later, Wilson hit Lockett for a 23-yard touchdown to make it 21-20 Seattle with 4:20 to play in the third quarter. Lockett celebrated what was his career-high seventh touchdown of the season by handing the ball to boxer Floyd Mayweather, who watched the game from a box seat behind the end zone.

The Rams retook the lead on the first play of the fourth quarter on a 10-yard pass from Goff to Tyler Higbee that made it 26-21 with 14:54 left. The drive was keyed by a 35-yard pass from Goff to an inexplicably wide-open Woods on a third-and-15 play from the Rams’ own 46. It was the second straight week Seattle allowed along gain on a third-and-15 or longer to key a TD drive.

The Rams, though, then went for two and a handoff to Todd Gurley was stuffed at the line to leave Seattle within range of taking the lead with a touchdown.

A 21-yard Wilson run, in which he stiff-armed Rams’ safety Lamarcus Joyner, got the ball to the Los Angeles 44.

A 15-yard pass to Doug Baldwin plus another Rams’ personal foul for a late hit on Wilson — this one on Ndamukong Suh — moved Seattle to the 13.

But Wilson was sacked on third down and Seattle forced to settle for a 33-yard field goal by Janikowski with 9:56 left.

Seattle then tried to fool the Rams with an onside kick.

But Janikowski’s kick went straight to Rams backup receiver Josh Reynolds,who corralled it at the Seattle 46.

Two completions took it to the 9.

But the Seattle defense got another stop of a Los Angeles drive to at least force a field goal — its third of the game — when Tedric Thompson and Wagner stopped Cooks on a screen pass at the 2.

McVay appeared to take a little time to decide whether to go for the touchdown before sending the field goal unit out and Zuerlein responded with a 20-yard field goal to make it 29-24 with 7:39 left.

The game appeared to turn for good three plays later when Fowler — making up for his two earlier penalties — raced around Duane Brown on a third-and-three pass attempt to knock the ball out of Wison’s hands. The ball bounded backwards — Fowler trying to kick it — before Fowler fell on it at the 9.

A play later Cooks scored on a 9-yard run to make it 36-24.

But there was lots more to come, just not enough for Seattle to get the win it so sorely wanted.