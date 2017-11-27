The Eagles come to Seattle regarded by almost all observers as the best team in the NFL, riding a nine-game winning streak — tying a franchise record —and having won three straight games by 28 or more points.

2017 record: 10-1, first in NFC East.

Coach: Doug Pederson (17-10, two seasons in Philadelphia and overall).

Series record: The Seahawks lead the all-time series 8-7 including a 26-15 win at CenturyLink Field on Nov 20, 2016. Seattle has won three in a row in the series, all since Pete Carroll became coach. Seattle is 2-1 against Philly at CenturyLink Field with the Eagles’ win coming in 2008, a 26-7 victory.

By the numbers 8-0 The Eagles’ record against the NFC. 4 Consecutive games with two or more interceptions for the Eagles. 3 Consecutive road games the Eagles will play, beginning with Sunday’s game at Seattle. Philly will then play the Rams in Los Angeles and the Giants in New York before playing its last two games at home.

Early line: Eagles by 5½ points.

Star players

QB Carson Wentz: Wentz has been a revelation in his second NFL season, ranking fourth in passer rating at 104.0, having thrown for 28 touchdowns and just five interceptions. The 6-foot-5, 237-pounder also has unique mobility for a player his size and has rushed for 253 yards on 55 attempts this season.

TE Zach Ertz: The 6-5, 250-pound fifth-year vet out of Stanford is the rare tight end who leads his team in receiving with 55 receptions for 639 yards and seven touchdowns. Carroll on Monday called Ertz “the focal point’’ of the Eagles’ offense. Ertz is coming off season-highs of 10 catches for 103 yards against the Bears on Sunday.

RB LeGarrette Blount: The Oregon alum has helped give the Eagles one of the NFL’s best rushing attacks — they are second this week at 147.5 yards per game — having rushed for a team high 658 yards on 137 carries. He had 97 on 15 carries Sunday against the Bears.

SS Malcolm Jenkins: The nine-year vet, a Pro Bowl pick two years ago, is having maybe his best season with a team-high 53 tackles and keying a pass defense that ranks third in the NFL in passer rating allowed at 74.0. The Eagles are allowing just 6.3 yards per reception, second best in the league.

About Philadelphia

The Eagles come to Seattle regarded by almost all observers as the best team in the NFL, riding a nine-game winning streak — tying a franchise record —and having won three straight games by 28 or more points for the first time in franchise history and scoring 30 or more in five straight games, the longest-such streak in the NFL. As those stats detail, the Eagles are getting it done on both sides of the ball. The Eagles have scored an NFL-high 351 points and are the only team in the league to score 20 or more in every game this season. Conversely, the Eagles are sixth in the NFL in yards allowed per game at 291.6 and have been especially stout against the run, allowing a league-low 65.1 per game and 3.5 per carry, fourth best in the NFL. The Eagles gave up just 6 rushing yards against the Bears on Sunday in a 31-3 win over Chicago in which Philly also gave up just 140 overall, the fewest for the franchise since 1996. It’s added up to a franchise-record tying 10-1 start, something Philly has done only three other times. Each time the Eagles either won the NFL title (1949) or played in the Super Bowl (2004, 1980). There is no hotter team in the NFL right now than the Eagles.