RENTON — Feeling a little down after the Seahawks’ 30-13 loss to the Rams Sunday? Wondering what happens now with a season that a week ago elicited such excitement?

You’re not alone.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll — the one man who theoretically can do the most about it — feels your pain.

“Very difficult day to take for the opener and everybody’s expectations — nobody’s were higher than ours — are dashed a bit to get this thing started,” Carroll said this week.

Carroll, as you might expect, is confident that the opener won’t ruin the season.

Maybe you don’t feel similarly.

But you’re in luck!

If you want some evidence that a bad opener can be overcome to at least make something of a season — if not everything — here are six times the Seahawks had a particularly disappointing opener, then rebounded to at least have a winning record, if not more.

1979: San Diego 33, Seattle 16

What happened: After a surprising 9-7 season in 1978 in their third year as a franchise — a season in which Jack Patera won Coach of the Year honors and Jim Zorn and Steve Largent were second team All-Pros (other than Zorn, only one Seattle QB, Russell Wilson on the second team in 2019, has ever earned All-Pro honors) — the Seahawks were a chic pick to make the playoffs in 1979. But you wouldn’t have known it from the opener, as Seattle — in a game they were favored to win by two against the Air Coryell Chargers — lost six turnovers and generally bumbled around the Kingdome turf all day. “It was a nightmare,” said offensive tackle Nick Bebout. “We still have high hopes,” Zorn insisted afterward.

What happened next: The loss to the Chargers — a team the Seahawks could never seem to beat in the early days — kicked off a 1-4 start that had much of Seattle writing the season off. But the Seahawks rallied from there to win eight of the last 11 and finish at 9-7. That, sadly, meant finishing a game out of the playoffs, but for a fourth-year expansion team it still felt like something of a success.

1983: Kansas City 17, Seattle 13

What happened: The first game of the Chuck Knox era came in Kansas City against another rebuilding team with a new coach, and began about as promising as could be with rookie Curt Warner ripping off a 60-yard run on the first play of the game. But from there it was a slog. Seattle turned a first-and-goal at the 1 following Warner’s run into a field goal from the 17 three plays later, indicative of an overall tough day at the office, and gained only 50 yards on its other 19 carries in the game while throwing it 42 times against a KC team that finished 6-10. “I know we have to go back and work harder,” defensive end Jacob Green said afterward. “We can’t just duck our heads and just say it’s one of those seasons.”

What happened next: Ground Chuck finally, well, got off the ground the following week with a dominant win against the Jets in New York, rushing for 196 yards, and the Seahawks finished 9-7 to advance to the playoffs for the first time and then win two postseason contests to fall a game short of the Super Bowl, kicking off a fun ‘80s era of success for the franchise.

1987: Denver 40, Seattle 17

What happened: In the same week that Sports Illustrated declared on its cover that it was picking the Seahawks to play the Giants in the Super Bowl, Seattle went to Denver and got blown out, allowing 504 yards and 33 straight points after taking a 17-7 lead. “Emotionally right now, most of our guys are pretty down,” quarterback Dave Krieg said. “We’ll think about regrouping tomorrow,” Knox said. “We can’t forget it, can’t say it didn’t happen.”

What happened next: The 1987 season was one of the strangest in NFL history with a players strike after Week 2 and then the decision to field replacement teams for three weeks. But Seattle weathered the tough opening loss and the bumpiness of the strike to finish 9-6 and qualify for the playoffs for the third time in franchise history before losing a wild-card game in overtime at Houston.

1990: Chicago 17, Seattle 0

What happened: In his second-to-last season as coach and following a 7-9 season, Knox decided to install elements of the then-en vouge run-and-shoot to try to shake up the offense some. Its debut was a complete disaster as Krieg completed just 12 of 27 passes for 91 yards with three interceptions and Seattle never got closer than the Bears’ 45-yard line all day. “There’s a lot of young guys on this team and I’m not about to abandon ship,” Krieg said later. “… but it’s definitely frustrating to play like this. It hurts.”

What happened next: Seattle started 0-3 and a lost season seemed in the offing. But the Seahawks then smoothed out the rough edges in the offense and became one of the hottest teams in the NFL, winning nine of their last 13 and five of their last six to finish 9-7. The Seahawks would have made the playoffs if only the Steelers had beaten Houston on the final day.

1999: Detroit 28, Seattle 20

What happened: In what was the first game of the Mike Holmgren era, the Seahawks were 9.5-point favorites against a Detroit team coming off a 5-11 season and seemingly still reeling from the surprising retirement of Barry Sanders just as training camp began. Instead, the Seahawks fell behind 18-0 early in the second quarter, suffering six sacks, a bad snap for a safety and a fumbled punt that led to a touchdown in a game that wasn’t as close as the score. “Everything that could go wrong seemed to go wrong,” Holmgren said. “We were just not very good.”

What happened next: Seattle rebounded to win eight of its next nine games en route to taking just the second division title in team history with a 9-7 record.

2005: Jacksonville 26, Seattle 14

What happened: After winning the NFC West in 2004, the Seahawks hoped for even bigger things in 2005 with Matt Hasselbeck, Shaun Alexander and Walter Jones all in the prime of their careers. But the season opened in Jacksonville as ominously as could be. A fumble on the opening kickoff led to a Jaguars field goal, and Jacksonville outscored Seattle 13-0 in the second half as Hasselbeck threw two interceptions and lost two fumbles — one of which came on a pass deep in Seattle territory when he was just trying to throw the ball away. “There’s going to be games like this,” Hasselbeck said. “Just got to, I guess, sulk about it tonight and then get over it.”

What happened next: The Seahawks did just that, winning 12 of their next 13 games en route to their first Super Bowl (and it may be worth remembering the Jaguars finished that year 12-4).

In fact, while Seattle is now just 20-28 in season openers, the Seahawks have rebounded from an opening loss 11 times in their history to finish with a winning record, including four times under Carroll — 2012, 2015, 2017 and 2018.

Meaning 12 is now this team’s magic number in more ways than one.