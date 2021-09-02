RENTON – What Jake Luton called “a wild’’ 48 hours ended with him flying to Seattle early Thursday morning and inking a contract with the Seahawks to complete “a dream come true.’’

The former Marysville Pilchuck High School standout grew up a Seahawks fan who still has vivid memories of watching Seattle’s Super Bowl win in 2014 as a junior in high school.

Now, he finds himself a teammate of Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner.

“I’ve got three little brothers (who are Seahawks fans),’’ he said. “They’re so excited.’’

The Seahawks officially signed him to the 53-man roster on Thursday, placing offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi, who is battling a biceps injury, on injured reserve to make room. Since Ogbuehi was on the initial 53-man roster, he can return after the third game of the season.

For Luton, coming to Seattle represents a fresh start after he was waived by Jacksonville on Tuesday. Luton was a sixth-round pick of the Jags a year ago and started three games.

But Jacksonville is starting over under new coach Urban Meyer and is going with No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence as its starter and veteran C.J. Beathard, who signed in March, as the backup. The Jags recently also traded former WSU star Gardner Minshew to the Eagles.

With Seattle, he joins Geno Smith as a backup to Wilson.

Only during the 2015 season, when B.J. Daniels was on the active roster for six games, have the Seahawks carried a third quarterback on the 53-man roster since Wilson arrived. And Daniels was able to play other positions.

So, that has left some Seahawks fans scratching their heads about Seattle carrying three – Sean Mannion was on the initial 53 before being released Wednesday after Seattle struck the deal with Luton. Especially with Smith, who has 31 career NFL starts, seeming to have shown during the preseason he is still a credible backup.

“He’s a really good ballplayer, and we’re lucky to have him on our team,’’ Carroll said after Smith completed 11-15 passes for 90 yards in Seattle’s 27-0 preseason finale win over the Chargers.

But Wednesday, Carroll said the team wants to let the two backups compete.

“They have to compete to hold that spot and they have to be worthy of it,’’ Carroll said. “We’re just taking a look at it that way.”

Luton is 25, so Seattle might also view him as more of a long-term solution as a backup than Smith, who is 30 and has said he’d like to have an opportunity to play, something he knows he won’t get in Seattle since Wilson has not missed a start in his nine-year NFL career.

Luton, who talked to the media just hours after he had arrived, said he has not had “any lengthy discussion’’ with the team about his role.

“It’s an opportunity,’’ he said. “I think that’s the big thing is just coming in, trying to compete, trying to get better.’’

Luton completed 60 of 110 pass attempts for 624 yards, two touchdowns and six interceptions in his three games with the Jags last year.

In two preseason games, Luton was 24-31 for 190 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Seahawks add corner to practice squad

Seattle made one addition to its practice squad Thursday morning, signing cornerback Michael Jackson.

Jackson was a fifth-round pick of Dallas in 2019 out of Miami.

He did not appear in a game with Dallas but did play in one game with the Lions in 2019 and another with New England last season. He was waived by the Patriots earlier this week.

Jackson is listed at 6-1, 190 pounds and ran a 4.45 40 at the 2019 NFL combine.

Seahawks get weekend off

The new NFL schedule — with three preseason and 17 regular-season games — also includes a provision that players get three consecutive days off in the week prior to the beginning of the regular season.

For the Seahawks, that meant that after practicing Thursday afternoon, they are now off until Monday, when they will begin gameweek preparation for the regular season opener Sept. 12 at Indianapolis.

Carroll said he likes the setup.

“I think it’s incredibly valuable for the players to have the chance to have this week and prep for next week in the opener,’’ Carroll said. “… This is the time for guys to heal up, maybe get a little clearer about their assignments. Teams come together even more so, with the focus on improvement and getting better instead of getting ready for another game. I think it’s a great idea and I’m really glad we’re doing it.”