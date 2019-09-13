Well, that’s one way to beat press coverage.

Texans coach Bill O’Brien, with an unfortunate slip of the tongue at his Wednesday news conference, drew laughter when he announced that Aaron Wilson — instead of cornerback Aaron Colvin — had been waived by the team.

Wilson covers the team for the Houston Chronicle.

Headlines

• At TheOnion.com: “Sam Darnold’s mono diagnosis forces Jets to crack down on kissing in huddle.”

• At Fark.com: “Houston outscores nine NFL teams on Sunday. Difficulty: the Astros.”

Barn talk

Justify tested positive for drugs — just before his stirring Triple Crown run a year ago — but wasn’t punished.

There went horse racing’s “Just Say Neigh” public-service campaign.

Sports quiz

Which of the following DID NOT submit a trademark application (that was subsequently turned down):

a) Tom Brady: “Tom Terrific”

b) Ohio State University: “The”

c) LeBron James: “Taco Tuesday”

d) Power-5 nonconference football: “Cupcake Saturday”

Sign him up

A kid in the stands at Marlins Park caught two foul balls during the same at-bat.

Who says the Marlins don’t have a Gold Glove candidate?

Aging Unit

Hall of Fame fireballer Randy Johnson, in case you missed it, turned 56 on Sept. 10.

And there wasn’t a dry eye in the place when he blew away the candles with a 98-mph fastball.

Look who’s talking

Marshawn Lynch, the Marcel Marceau of NFL running backs in his playing days, is a co-owner of the Indoor Football League’s expansion Oakland Panthers.

In the biggest upset in IFL history, he even talked to the media about it.

Name game

• Has there ever been a more fitting NFL team to tank than one called the Dolphins?

• Is White Sox rookie pitcher Dylan Cease destined to become the team’s stopper?

The end

Ohio State University’s application to trademark “The” as part of its name has been denied.

Somewhere the spirit of Woody Hayes is shredding a down marker.

Brownout

News of Antonio Brown’s release by the Raiders and subsequent signing with the Patriots generated 500,000 social-media mentions in just a couple hours, according to analytics company Talkwalker.

And here the Bears thought signing Red Grange in 1925 — and sparking 75,000 telegrams — was impressive.

Talking the talk

• Jim Barach of JokesByJim.blogspot.com, on the NFL’s opening-week TV ratings up 5% over Week 1 last year: “Mostly viewers who were just curious to see which team Antonio Brown ended up playing with.”

• Saints kicker Wil Lutz, to reporters, on what he was thinking when teammates rushed him after his 58-yard field goal beat the Texans: “Don’t step on my feet.”

Win-lose-win situation

Alaska state-champion swimmer Breckynn Willis of Anchorage’s Dimond High School — DQ’d when the meet referee ruled that her school-issued uniform left too much of her buttocks exposed — got the ruling overturned upon appeal.

Who knew winning the 100 free meant winning the swimsuit competition too?

Stat of the Week

Giants skipper Bruce Bochy has managed in the majors from 1995-2019 and, on the morning of Sept. 10, his lifetime managerial record was … 1995-2019.

Quote marks

• Comedy writer and Nebraska native Brad Dickson, no fan of Colorado’s live buffalo mascot: “How obnoxious is Ralphie? Even PETA said, ‘Go ahead — use him for animal experiments.’ ”

• Mike Hart of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, on Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. wearing a $250,000 watch during his team’s opening-day debacle: “Well, they were losing by 30. He had to make sure he was on time for the team bus.”

• Ex-Twins star Tony Oliva, to the St. Paul Pioneer Press, on why he could hit about .350 against today’s defensive shifts at age 81: “Because I can hit the ball where I want to hit it. But they would have to pitch real slow.”

• ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel, on “fake news”: “I’m hoping we get fake sports, too, because I want to see the Mets win the World Series.”

Paging Avery Brundage

The California State Assembly snubbed it nose at the NCAA and passed The Fair Pay to Play Act — which proclaims that college athletes have a right to collect compensation for their play — by a vote of 72-0.

“Hey, they can’t let our amateur players do that,” harrumphed an unnamed football coach making millions of dollars a year.

Sports “Jeopardy!

From SportsPickle.com:

A: Joe Flacco and a baseball field.

Q: What are two things people in Baltimore used to like?

Quote, end quote

• Tim Hunter of KRKO Radio, on 28 counterfeit NBA championship rings getting seized at LAX: “Security became suspicious because NBA championship rings in Los Angeles are very rare these days.”

• Janice Hough of LeftCoastSportsBabe.com, after QB Sam Darnold was sidelined with mononucleosis: “The Jets can kiss off their season.”

• Bob Molinaro in the Norfolk Virginian-Pilot, on why Odell Beckham Jr. wants to wear an expensive watch on the field: “To count down the Browns’ 15 minutes of fame.”

Toy story

The smartphone and Matchbox cars are among this year’s 12 finalists to make the Toy Hall of Fame in Rochester, N.Y.

Surprisingly missing the toy cut yet again: Daniel Snyder’s football team.

Plasma TV time

There might be another “Rocky” movie in the works, says 73-year-old Sylvester Stallone, but the just-released “Last Blood” will be the final “Rambo” installment.

What, not “Iron Poor Blood”?