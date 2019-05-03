Not everybody in Nashville was overjoyed to see the city hosting this year’s NFL draft.

One group of women — unaware that the event was booked there — arrived for their bachelorette party, only to discover all the bars and hotels were swamped.

“We come here to listen to country music, not hang out with football boys,” the bride-to-be, identified only as Cara, told WZTV.

Added Cyndi, one of her bridesmaids: “I’ll tell you who’s going to pay for this: my husband. No football next season. No Super Bowl. Because my friend only gets married once; draft happens every year.”

Headlines

• At TheOnion.com: “Kobe Bryant confident he could still berate teammates for 20 minutes a night.”

• At Fark.com: “CC MMM K.”

Birds take flight

Orioles hurlers yielded 73 home runs through April — 20 more than any other pitching staff — putting them on pace to yield a record 394 this season.

On the bright side, though, the team just had a new marketing slogan land in its lap: “Every night is Ball Night!”

There’s an ‘E’ in Seattle

The fumble-fingered Mariners, meanwhile, entered May on pace to commit a whopping 187 errors this season.

So if the M’s host a Sesame Street Night this season, chances are it’ll be brought to you by the letter “E.”

Taking stock in D.C.

Joey Logano was celebrated with a White House reception.

Though the NASCAR champ was late getting to the ceremony because he had to pit for right-side tires and a splash of gas, and pick up the hamberders.

Mustn’t-see TV

The mayor of Binalonan, a small town in the Philippines, has banned gossiping.

Here’s guessing that all those NFL draft shows aren’t a big hit there.

Say it ain’t Ko, Oh

Golfer Lydia Ko and instructor Ted Oh have parted ways.

Ko and Oh a no-go? So … where’s Abbott and Costello when we really need them?

And … yer out!

The Red Sox, frustrated by their slow start, have banned “Fortnite” from the clubhouse.

The video game or the first two weeks of the season?

Punching out

Cardinals pitcher Alex Reyes broke a finger slugging a wall in frustration following a bad performance.

In other words, one strike and he’s out.

King of the Road Apples

The Kentucky for Kentucky store in Lexington is selling jars of horse manure produced by 1997 Derby winner Silver Charm for $200.

Dung for the Roses, anyone?

Talking the talk

• Warriors coach Steve Kerr, to reporters, when asked if he ever had to play through an eye injury: “No. It’s tough to get poked in the eye when you’re on the bench cheering.”

• RJ Currie of SportsDeke.com, on a sure sign that Italian swimmer Andrea Vergani was about to test positive for cannabis: “Vergani’s nose-pincher was a roach clip.”

The naked truth

ESPN the Magazine will end its 21-year run as a print product after producing its annual “body issue” in September.

Hard-bodied athletes, you have to figure, won’t be able to bare it.

Careful what you wish for

James Harden said “I just want a fair chance, man” and urged officials to get the calls correct after his Rockets’ Game 1 loss to the Warriors.

Imagine Harden’s surprise, then, if the refs had whistled him seven times for traveling in Game 2, and six times for flopping.

Batter up, bottoms up

And from the Sometimes These Items Just Write Themselves file comes word that Astros farmhand Seth Beer hit home runs on back-to-back Thirsty Thursday beer discount nights — April 25 and May 2 — for the Fayetteville (Ark.) Woodpeckers.

As for fans of beer and Beer, that’s what you call a doubleheader.

Quote marks

• Broadcaster Dave Pasch, via Twitter, after the Cardinals announced that rookie QB Kyler Murray will start the season opener: “In other news, the sky is blue, it will be hot this summer in Arizona, and Bill Walton will torture me for 5 months next winter.”

• Jim Barach of JokesByJim.blogspot.com, after the Patriots used their fourth-round draft pick on a possible successor to QB Tom Brady: “Even more questions were raised about Robert Kraft’s-fifth round choice … a masseuse.”

• Marty Burtwell, via Facebook, on the Rockets’ complaints about officiating in Game 1 against Golden State: “Out of habit, I am sure James Harden argues with the staff at Foot Locker.”

• Janice Hough of LeftCoastSportsBabe.com, after NBA refs tied the all-time playoff record by ejecting 12 players — barely into the postseason’s second round: “When is the league going to start selling referees’ jerseys?”

Upon further review …

Texans tight end Ryan Griffin was arrested after reportedly punching out a window of a Nashville hotel during the NFL draft.

In keeping with the theme, investigators flew in an NFL ref to go under the hood to see if he indeed broke the pane.

Deep end of talent pool

The Southeastern Conference produced an NFL-record 64 NFL draft picks this year.

In other words, enough players to stock nearly 1½ NFL rosters.

Quote, end quote

Rams linebacker Clay Matthews, after the Packers immediately gave the No. 52 jersey he’d worn for 10 seasons in Green Bay to a rookie: “The body’s not even cold yet. LOL.”

• Washington State football coach Mike Leach, via Twitter, pooh-poohing accusations he badmouthed ex-Cougar RB James Williams’ capabilities: “The NFL doesn’t tell us who to recruit, and we don’t tell them who to draft.”

• Comedy writer Alex Kaseberg, on helmet-maker Riddell coming up with alternative designs for all 32 NFL teams: “The San Francisco 49ers are now the Bay Area Self-Actualized Vegans.”

• Warriors coach Steve Kerr, caught on video delivering an in-game dig to Rockets star James Harden: “Arizona’s a better school than ASU.”

• Bob Molinaro in the Norfolk Virginian-Pilot, on Baltimore pitchers giving up 3.2 home runs per in their first 13 games at Camden Yards this season: “The Orioles’ staff would be less of a danger to itself if it worked with live hand grenades.”