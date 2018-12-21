A satirical look back at some of the quirkiest, most eyebrow-raising things that happened in the sports world this week.

Who needs The Grinch when you have Bill Belichick?

The Patriots’ curmudgeonly coach softened up beat reporters by asking if they’d finished their holiday shopping, then quickly let slip that “Christmas comes at an inconvenient time, right in the middle of the football season.”

Responded Frank Schwab of Yahoo Sports: “There might not be a better Belichick quote, unless he has one somewhere telling Santa Claus, ‘Do your job.’ ”

Headlines

• At TheOnion.com: “U.S. military honors sacrifices of NFL players by wearing jerseys throughout December.”

• At SportsPickle.com: “Joe Flacco: The most elite backup in the NFL?”

Flush with ideas

Just wondering: Shouldn’t American Standard be sponsoring a bowl?

That’s the Rx

The St. Louis College of Pharmacy men’s basketball team snapped its four-year, 107-game losing streak by beating Lindenwood University-Belleville 77-66 on Nov. 29.

The only ones happier than the Eutectics were the Washington Generals, last seen popping Champagne corks in Don Shula’s basement.

Caught again

The NFL has suspended Patriots receiver Josh Gordon yet again for violating the league’s drug policy.

In other words, upon further review, they’ve ruled he was in possession.

Sailing out of bounds

That comet that will miss Earth by 7.1 million miles on Christmas Day was given the name Wirtanen.

Wirtanen? Astronomers must not have seen Jared Goff try to complete a pass this month.

On the move

According to AAA, 112.5 million Americans will travel during the holidays.

In keeping with the theme, there are five NBA games on Christmas Day.

College quiz

Baylor (6-6) will play Vanderbilt (6-6) at:

a) NRG Stadium in the Texas Bowl

b) Lucas Oil Stadium in the Indy .500 Bowl

Pass it around

Saints QB Drew Brees, after breaking the record for NFL career passing yardage, mailed out commemorative footballs to every player who caught a pass, lineman who blocked for him, coaches, etc. — 174 in all.

Brett Favre, not to be outdone, is having a souvenir ball shipped to every opponent who recovered his record 166 lost fumbles.

Monopoly lives!

The Boston Red Sox, baseball’s highest-spending team, owe $11,951,091 in luxury tax.

That’s what they get for having a payroll somewhere between Boardwalk and Park Place.

One for the birds

Rocco, an African gray parrot living in Oxfordshire, England, ordered a bunch of items using his owner’s Amazon Alexa smart speaker while she was away.

Coincidence? The Raiders now blame the ex-GM’s cockatoo for the Khalil Mack and Amari Cooper trades.

Ticker talk

A study says the greatest risk of heart attacks is on Christmas Eve.

Though doctors in New England — based on patients who saw the final play of the Patriots-Dolphins game — might vote for Dec. 9.

Talking the talk

• Hunt’s Ketchup, via Twitter, after signing Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes as a “brand ambassador”: “Who else would you rather have passing you the ketchup?”

• NFL Memes, on Facebook, after the Raiders signed mistake-prone QB Nathan Peterman: “Is it possible to drug-test an entire organization?”

He did airmail baseballs

Payette, Idaho, honored its most famous product — Harmon Killebrew — by renaming its post office in honor of the late Hall of Fame slugger.

Hey, it was either that or change the state motto to “Famous Taters.”

Penalty of the Year

Washington receiver Josh Doctson was penalized 15 yards for taunting against the Giants — with his team trailing 40-16.

Deal or no deal?

A three-team NBA trade got scuttled by confusion over whether one of the players involved was Dillon Brooks or MarShon Brooks.

Sounds like something right out of Mel Brooks.

Air chordin’

The Lakers’ Lance Stephenson got hit with a technical foul for taunting after he hit a three-pointer to give his team a 32-point lead — and celebrated by strumming an air guitar — en route to a 28-point blowout win in Charlotte.

Hey, don’t laugh: It’s certainly easier on the nerves than close but no guitar.

Quote marks

• Jim Barach of JokesByJim.com, on Commissioner Roger Goodell saying the NFL won’t pay for videos in domestic-violence investigations: “But they will pay whatever it takes for a crew of 50 technicians and officials to review video 100 times to see if a receiver’s feet were inbounds.”

• Panthers coach Ron Rivera, to reporters, after safety Eric Reid got summoned for the seventh time in so-called random drug testing this season: “I guess there was something about some mathematician saying it’s highly improbable, but definitely possible. But I’ll say this: If my name came up that many times, I’d buy a lottery ticket.”

• Janice Hough of LeftCoastSportsBabe.com, after new Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen said, “Internally, we would argue that we’re the favorites in the division right now”: “Wait, I thought New York hadn’t yet legalized marijuana.”

• Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, to reporters, with the “Huh?” quote of the week after his team beat the Patriots to snap a three-game losing skid: “Sometimes you’ve got to cut your eyelids off when you want to blink, when it gets thick.”

• Steve Simmons of the Toronto Suns, after the Blue Jays released shortstop Troy Tulowitzki with $38 million left on his contract: “Went to human resources Friday and asked for the Tulowitzki buyout. Nobody laughed. I did.”

• Jim Barach of JokesByJim.com, after a Bears season-ticket holder lost his lawsuit to wear Packers colors at home games: “Instead of appealing, he will throw a red flag requesting an official review.”

• Alabama football coach Nick Saban, to reporters, comparing the vagaries of recruiting to picking out a puppy: “Just because he has big feet doesn’t mean he’s going to be the biggest dog in the neighborhood.”