Blue-chipper? Red-chipper? Try potato-chipper.

Falcons safety Erik Harris, 30, bridged the gap between his college and pro careers working at a potato-chip factory in Hanover, Pa.

“It was the worst job in the whole plant,” Harris told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I worked above 600-degree ovens, and it was about 110 degrees in there every day. I had to wear pants …

“Did that for 11 hours (a day) for a whole summer. Very humbling. … I do not miss that job, but I am thankful for that job.”

Headlines

• Posted on the Lethbridge (Alberta) Hurricanes’ scoreboard during a fan-less hockey game: “Free beer for all in attendance.”

• At TheOnion.com: “ESPN offers $1 million prize for bracket that correctly predicts tournament cancellation.”

100 years too late

A Dodgers fan group is rubbing it in against the Red Sox by paying for a “Thank you for Mookie Betts” billboard next to Fenway Park.

“Now why didn’t we ever think of that?” moaned the chairman of the Babe Ruth Preservation Society.

Turkey Day in June

June 4 will mark the debut of a collegiate wood-bat summer league baseball team in Winston-Salem called the Carolina Disco Turkeys.

Break a turkey leg, fellas!

Let’s stop at 20

The Houston Rockets finally snapped their long losing streak — 20 games — with a 117-99 win over Toronto.

That sound you hear is ex-Washington Generals popping Champagne corks.

Street ball

Warriors treymaker Steph Curry and his wife Ayesha appeared on “Sesame Street,” joining Elmo, Cookie Monster and Grover to promote eating a healthy breakfast.

This episode, one assumes, was brought to you by the number “3.”

Their lips aren’t sealed

An unidentified pilot flying out of Mineta San Jose International Airport might face repercussions after he ripped Bay Area residents with an expletive-filled rant heard in the control tower.

So who wins the Hot-Mic of the Month Award for March, a Southwest Airlines pilot or an NHL referee?

Name game

What goaltender better to hold the Western Hockey League’s career mark for lowest goals-against average than a guy named Kelly Guard?

Phil’er up

Yes, that was the Phillies’ Bryce Harper — in full game uniform — spotted pumping his own gas en route to a spring-training game in Tampa, Florida, on March 19.

Alas, Harper failed to homer in the game, so he only drove himself in once that day.

COVID 2, Warriors 0

The Warriors were left without any big men for a game against Memphis after Kevin Looney joined James Wiseman on the NBA’s COVID-19 restricted list.

Obviously they’re not centers for disease control.

Buckeye stops here

Ohio State safety Marcus Hooker was arrested on DUI charges after he passed out behind the wheel while waiting in a McDonald’s drive-thru line.

Defense lawyers can’t decide whether to enter a plea of guilty, not guilty or “I deserve a break today.”

Match play, pool play

Rory McIlroy hooked a tee shot in WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play tournament, and it bounded into a swimming pool.

Which is certainly a fitting place to lose a stroke.

He has some baggage

Cubs minor-league pitcher Jesus Camargo-Corrales is facing drug charges after police in Vail, Colorado, say they found 21 pounds of methamphetamine and 1.2 pounds of oxycodone pills hidden in his car.

No truth to the rumor he had it all in rosin bags.

Talking the talk

• RJ Currie of SportsDeke.com, on marine biologists’ claim that many sharks take a break each spring to focus on eating, mating and swimming in warm water: “If we’re talking San Jose Sharks, add golf.”

• John Canzano of The Oregonian, via Twitter, after the NCAA men’s opening round: “I know coaches never like to look ahead … but Oregon needs only five more forfeits to win the national title.”

One for the aged

Evander Holyfield, 58, and Mike Tyson, 54, are scheduled to meet once again in the ring on May 29.

Winner becomes the first boxer in history to boast all four belts — WBA, WBC, IBF and AARP.

Quote marks

• Florida State basketball coach Leonard Hamilton, to Yahoo! Sports, on his burgeoning program crashing the Sweet 16: “We didn’t get invited to the blue-blood party. We’re new on the block, so we coined our own phrase. We’re the new bloods.”

• Comedy writer Brad Dickson, on why he won’t be among the 45,000 allowed to watch Nebraska’s spring football game: “It’s not worth it to see if Joe Smith can move up from fourth-string left tackle to third-team left tackle.”

• Bob Molinaro in the Norfolk Virginian-Pilot, on the NCAA men’s Sweet 16: “For all the fanfare, there are no household names other than two or three coaches … and Loyola’s Sister Jean.”

• Nick Canepa of The San Diego Union-Tribune: “What my epitaph will not be: ‘Get in the hole!’ ”

• Troubled ex-big-leaguer Lenny Dykstra, via Twitter, not making anyone forget Cal Ripken Jr.: “Guess who hasn’t been arrested in now 34 consecutive months.”