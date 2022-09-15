Running back Shaun Alexander, whose MVP season helped propel the Seahawks to their first Super Bowl appearance following the 2005 season, will be inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor on Oct. 16 against Arizona, the team announced Thursday.

Alexander will become the 15th member of the Ring of Honor and the 11th player. He is the third member of the 2005 team to join the ring, with coach Mike Holmgren and quarterback Matt Hasselbeck inducted last year.

Alexander led the NFL with 1,880 yards and 27 touchdowns in 2005 — the latter an NFL record at the time — in becoming the only Seahawks player ever named as the league’s MVP.

Alexander’s 9,429 yards from 2000-2007 also remains a team record as does his 100 career touchdowns.

