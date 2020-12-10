Any time a team suffers a setback as surprising as the Seahawks’ loss to the visiting Giants on Sunday, an obvious question is whether the favored team might have overlooked its opponent.

On Monday during his radio show on 710 ESPN Seattle, coach Pete Carroll volunteered that he did not think the Seahawks’ focus or preparation was a factor in the 17-12 defeat to a Giants team that was an 11-point underdog and playing with a backup quarterback.

“We did not take these guys lightly, if you think that’s a lesson (from the game),” Carroll said. “That didn’t happen. We were playing tough and physical in this game and went after it and respected them. We just needed to function better and adapt better as the game went on.”

But at least one player believes otherwise.

During a Zoom call with media Thursday, cornerback Shaquill Griffin said he thought the Seahawks overlooked the Giants. He added that making sure it doesn’t happen again — especially with another big underdog coming to town Sunday in the winless New York Jets — has been a big talking point this week.

“I feel that we kind of eased up off the gas a little bit, and now it’s everybody’s locking back in,” Griffin said. “… We came in, taking the team lightly, just being totally honest. In this league you can lose to anybody; it doesn’t matter who it is, no matter if they lost every single game, you can lose in this league if you don’t play right. And I felt like we took that game lightly, and I feel like the focus point now is just refocusing, treating every team the same, treating it like a championship game that we continue to preach about — we’ve just got to live by it.”

To be fair to Carroll’s assertion, the Seahawks pitched a shutout in the first half, the only time this season they have held an opponent scoreless for a half. So especially for that side of the ball, there wasn’t a lot of evidence of taking a team lightly.

Though the offense struggled mightily throughout, hindsight makes it clear the Giants are a better defensive team than some realized, and they had a plan to lay back and limit big plays that the Seahawks — from the coaching staff on down — didn’t adjust to quickly, as Carroll noted.

The Seahawks also had a tough turnaround after playing at Philadelphia the previous Monday night and arriving in Seattle early Tuesday. They had just two non-walkthrough practices during the week.

But Griffin said taking a better approach is a “focus point” this week.

“A situation like that, you’ve got to attack it head on,” Griffin said. “A lot of people (might) want to beat around the bush a little bit, kind of shy away from what actually was going on, what actually happened.

“But I feel like what’s great about this team, this organization. We don’t do that. We don’t shy away from what actually is happening, what’s actually going on. We talk about it, we fix it, we’ll move forward from it. We came in that Monday and we spoke about the game and the mistakes that we made, we tried to correct it. But understand that that team was not supposed to beat us — just to be totally honest, they was not supposed to win that game, and we’ve got to live with that.

“… So it was cool to be a part of that discussion and understand that we can’t let that happen again.”

Dunlap sits, but Shell practices

Defensive end Carlos Dunlap was among seven players who missed practice Thursday as he continues to deal with a sore foot that limited him to 23 snaps Sunday against the Giants. The team is likely taking it easy on him this week with the hope he can play against the Jets. Carroll said this week that Dunlap came out of the Giants game feeling better.

Others who sat out: RB Travis Homer (knee), offensive linemen Phil Haynes (hip), Jamarco Jones (groin/pelvis), Cedric Ogbuehi (calf) and Duane Brown (knee/resting vet) and safety Ryan Neal (hip).

Of those, only Brown is a regular starter.

Four players were limited, including starting right tackle Brandon Shell, who sat out the past two games because of a high-ankle sprain. Practicing for a second consecutive day would indicate Shell is making progress toward returning Sunday.

However, the depth at right tackle is problematic with Shell’s backups — Ogbuehi and Jones — out.

Others who were limited: running backs Chris Carson (foot) and Carlos Hyde (toe) and offensive lineman Kyle Fuller (ankle).

Carroll has said he expects Carson and Hyde to be better this week than they were last week, and offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer said before Thursday’s practice that Carson appears to be continuously improving after missing four games because of a foot injury and then playing the past two weeks.

Advertising

“A healthy Chris Carson — which again, he’s looked great — is something really good for the Seahawks,” Schottenheimer said.

Wilson nominated for Man of the Year

For the second time in his career, Russell Wilson is the Seahawks’ nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, which recognizes a player for excellence on and off the field. Each team nominates one player — Wilson was also nominated in 2014 (the award originated in 1970 and was renamed after Payton in 1999).

As detailed in a news release from the league and team, each nominee receives a $40,000 donation in his name to the charity of his choice, and the winner receives a $250,000 donation to his charity of choice. The winner will be announced the week of Super Bowl LV.

Among Wilson’s many charitable endeavors are weekly visits during the season to Seattle Children’s Hospital (though this year during the coronavirus pandemic those are being done virtually).