RENTON — Shaquem Griffin is one of the most life-affirming examples ever offered up by professional sports of the human capacity for overcoming obstacles to reach one’s goals.

So maybe his approach to what seems like something of a challenge in his new role with the Seahawks — trying to rush the passer off the edge at a listed 227 pounds — shouldn’t be surprising.

Griffin hints that he may actually be a little less than the 227 at which he is listed, saying “that’s the weight I came in at’’ when asked if it’s accurate, and that he spent this offseason trying to lose weight.

Whatever his exact weight at any given moment, the new role that the Seahawks debuted for him last Monday night at San Francisco often pits him against offensive linemen who may tip the scales at about 100 pounds more.

“He’s just not very big,’’ coach Pete Carroll said last week when discussing using Griffin as an edge rusher. “You have to do special things with him.’’

But to Griffin — who overcame losing his left hand when he was four years old due to amniotic band syndrome to forge a career as a professional football player — one man’s perceived weakness is another man’s strength.

Griffin notes that in his role as a pass rusher, the goal is to run by the offensive linemen and not through them, putting what is one of his greatest strengths — speed, which was illustrated in the memorable 4.38 40 he ran at the 2018 Combine — to maximum use.

“I don’t think weight really matters to me because I shouldn’t be fighting hands to hands with them,’’ he said. “If I am, I’m not doing something right. So my whole thing is don’t get grabbed, don’t get touched. Keep your feet moving. I’d rather utilize my strength to their weakness. A lot of linemen don’t want to bend or have to chase fast guys. If I can make them tall and then they’ve got to chase me, it opens up gaps for everybody else.’’

Griffin played 14 snaps last Monday, and didn’t record an official stat — no tackles in the conventional gamebox and no pressures as recorded by the likes of the football analytic site Pro Football Focus.

But his 14 snaps (13 official and another on a play nullified by a penalty) came in a game in which the Seahawks played the best defense they have all season, holding a 49ers team that had been tearing up everybody to 302 yards in a game that went as long as an NFL game can anymore — 70 minutes.

And no one seems to think that was a coincidence.

“It was a good shot in the arm for the group to have a young, fast guy to come in there and just be a guy that comes off the ball really hard,’’ said defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. of what Griffin added against the 49ers.

It was a shot in the arm a long time coming for Griffin. His selection by the Seahawks might have been the highlight of the 2018 draft.

Griffin had begun to fall out of the spotlight this season as he had not played a single defensive snap until Monday against the 49rs, and only nine since the first game of the 2018 season when he had filled in for an injured K.J. Wright at weakside linebacker.

But with the season on the line, and the Seahawks looking for anything they could find to rejuvenate a defense that ranked near the bottom of the NFL, Carroll decided to unleash Griffin as an edge rusher, essentially replacing Ziggy Ansah, who was signed to a one-year deal last May worth up to $9 million.

Both Griffin and Ansah played 14 snaps against the 49ers.

“It was a little game plan thing,’’ Carroll said of the division of the snaps. “We weren’t in a lot of those situations to rush the passer. Also, we’ve got to look at Shaquem and make some time. It’s just about reps and competing.”

Both Carroll and Norton said to expect to see Griffin to continue to play as an edge rusher, the spot he also excelled at during his career at Central Florida.

Griffin played last year as a rookie as the backup at weakside linebacker, a position that maybe didn’t make the best use of his skillset, and this year has been the backup at strongside linebacker behind Mychal Kendricks. That spot calls for some pass rushing and coverage. But Kendricks has simply been hard compete with for playing time.

That left Griffin having to bide his time until the last few weeks, when the Seahawks asked him to try some edge rushing — he had 18.5 sacks at Central Florida, most when playing off the edge.

“If you watch his college tape, that’s what he did mainly, was a guy coming off the edge, having a lot of spark, doing a lot of spins,’’ Norton said. “Lot of juice. So, we’re excited about where he can go with this.”

Griffin has always been a guy willing to do whatever it takes. But he admits being asked to be an edge rusher again is exciting.

“I felt way comfortable being able to rush the edge and being able to talk trash to the big guys,’’ he said.

As Griffin put it, the big guys don’t expect a small guy like him to talk much trash.

And as for edge rushing?

“It always feels good to be out there and get after the ball a little bit and just be able to use my speed,’’ he said. “It’s less thinking and just more playing ball.’’

And just playing ball of any kind is what he’s been hoping for.

Not playing hasn’t been easy, especially given the hype that greeted his entry to the NFL.

“It was amazing,’’ Griffin said of finally seeing some significant playing time on defense.”It was a long time coming.’’

But don’t take that for impatience. Griffin said he has understood the process, that it might take him a little while to break in to the lineup.

“I mean, my whole thing is I don’t play the game just for somebody to tell me how good I am or what I’m doing,’’ he said. “I play the game because I enjoy it. .. There are a lot of things you can complain about, but there’s no reason to complain here. You are in a good spot, you are around great people, you are around a great coaching staff, and when you come to work you are having fun. So it’s like, me complaining about that (not playing), that’s just me being selfish on my part.’’