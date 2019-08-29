This was Shaquem Griffin’s last chance to prove he’s more than just a feel-good story.

In the third quarter of the Seahawks’ final preseason game against the Oakland Raiders, Griffin aggravated the bruised knee that kept him out of the past two weeks, forcing him from this game, too. It clouded his chances of making the Seahawks’ 53-man roster.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said after the game that Griffin will have another MRI.

Saturday is the day the Seahawks have to cut their roster to 53 players. Could Griffin end up on injured reserve? He has played in just one other preseason game this year and knew he had to show well in Thursday’s game to convince the Seahawks to keep him on the roster.

“My whole thing was, I just got back and usually I’m the guy that’s going to make a tackle on special teams, so I didn’t want to come back and not do that,” Griffin said. “My whole focus was if I got an opportunity, I got to shoot my shot and make sure I make it.”

On Thursday, the second-year linebacker played solely on special teams throughout the first three quarters. His “shot” came on a tackle during punt coverage in the first half.

“As soon as I seen him slow his speed down, that was my shot,” Griffin said. “I couldn’t miss it. I only had one opportunity to get it done, and I did it.”

Griffin missed trips to Minnesota and Los Angeles the last two weeks because of his knee, which he initially injured in the team’s opener against Denver. He got off to a strong start against the Broncos, forcing a fumble on the opening kickoff.

Griffin said his knee wasn’t bothering him this week.

“I’m the person that could push it, like ‘No, I’m good. I can do this. I can do that,’” he said. “They didn’t want to put too much pressure on it. They wanted to see that I was still OK.”