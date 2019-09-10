A sentencing date for Seahawks linebacker Mychal Kendricks in connection with an insider trading case has been pushed back to Nov. 21.

It’s the fifth time the date has been moved — the latest sentencing date was Sept. 25. Court records confirmed the move of the date, which was first reported by ESPN. No reason was given for the latest move of the sentencing but either side can request a different date. Kendricks had been set to be sentenced at the same time as Damilare Sonoiki, a co-defendant in the case. He is still scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 25.

Kendricks’ new date is three days before the Seahawks will play the Eagles in Philadelphia on Nov. 24.

Kendricks is scheduled to be sentenced in United States District Court’s Eastern District of Pennsylvania — the offense occurred when Kendricks played for the Eagles. He was a second-round pick of the Eagles in 2012 and played for Philadelphia until 2017. He had signed with the Browns and was then released when he plead guilty to insider trading. Seattle then signed him as a free agent in September of 2018.

The Seahawks then re-signed Kendricks in March to a one-year deal worth up to $4.5 million. However, it included heavy incentives for being available to play.

Specifically, Kendricks received a $2 million non-guaranteed base salary, up to $1 million in separate playing time incentives, and then bonuses of $250,000 for being able to report to training camp and another $250,000 if he is on the roster Week 1, and then $125,000 for each game he is active.

So, Kendricks has $625,000 so far for being available for camp, making the 53-man roster and then playing last Sunday against the Bengals, on top of one-17th of his base salary.

But while the contract covered the Seahawks in case Kendricks was not available to play the team had expressed confidence throughout that he would be able to play this season (if he had been sentenced in September his sentence could be pushed back to serve after the season, or be suspended).

But the Seahawks are now assured of getting Kendricks for at least the first 10 games of the season.

Kendricks has emerged as the team’s starting strongside linebacker and played 69 of a possible 77 snaps Sunday while making seven tackles.

The strongside linebacker position in the past has often come off the field in passing downs. But the Seahawks value Kendricks’ pass coverage skills enough that Sunday they played most of the game in a base defense with Kendricks, weakside linebacker K.J. Wright (69 snaps) and middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (all 77) usually staying on the field in passing downs.

“We like these guys on the field,” Carroll said Monday. “Mychal Kendricks is such a good guy in space coming off the edge. He’s effective, a good tackler in open field, good coverage guy to add in with Bobby and K.J. We feel comfortable with those guys playing and we can do a lot of stuff with them.”