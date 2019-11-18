The Seattle Seahawks had expressed confidence all along that linebacker Mychal Kendricks would be available for the entire 2019 season despite a pending sentencing for his involvement in an insider trading case.

And now, with word Monday that Kendricks’ sentencing has been postponed until February, there is on longer any reason for concern.

ESPN first reported Monday that a sentencing date of this Thursday for Kendricks has been postponed until February. A league source has confirmed that to the Seattle Times.

The Super Bowl is Feb. 2, so no matter how long the season goes, Kendricks will be available.

This is the fifth time the sentencing has been postponed. No reason for the postponement was given but it can happen at the request of either the defendant or the prosecution or the court.

A co-defendant in the case with Kendricks, Damilare Sonoiki, was reportedly recently sentenced to three years of probation.

Kendricks is scheduled to be sentenced in United States District Court’s Eastern District of Pennsylvania — the offense occurred when Kendricks played for the Eagles. That would have happened this week four days ahead of a return to Philly for a game Sunday against the Eagles before the news of the postponement.

Kendricks was a second-round pick of the Eagles in 2012 and played for Philadelphia until 2017. He had signed with the Browns and was then released when he pled guilty to insider trading. Seattle then signed him as a free agent in September 2018.

The Seahawks re-signed Kendricks in March to a one-year deal worth up to $4.5 million. However, it included heavy incentives for being available to play. Specifically, Kendricks received a $2 million non-guaranteed base salary, up to $1 million in separate playing-time incentives, and then bonuses of $250,000 for being able to report to training camp and another $250,000 when he was on the roster Week 1, and then $125,000 for each game he is active.

Kendricks has been active for all 10 games so far and appears on track to earn all of the $4.5 million of the base value of his contract.

Kendricks has started all 10 games at strongside linebacker and is tied for third on the team in tackles with 49 and has played 504 snaps, almost 74 percent, sixth on the team among defensive players, with Seattle often leaving him on the field in obvious passing situations instead of subbing him out for a nickel back.

He will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season and Seattle will have a decision to make then as it has rookie Cody Barton waiting in the wings to step into a starting spot and Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright each under contract for at least one more season.